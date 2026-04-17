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UV-resistant artificial geraniums, petunias, & hydrangeas address demand for realistic outdoor flowers through full sun, rain, & the demands of busy schedules.

The question we hear most is some version of 'what can I put in my porch urns that will still look good in August?'” — Mara Harris

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celestial At Home, the family-run outdoor and seasonal decor company founded in 1993, today announced the full availability of its Summer 2026 Outdoor Floral Collections — an expanded line of UV-resistant, waterproof artificial geraniums artificial petunias , and artificial hydrangeas designed for porches, patios, front-door urns, window boxes, balcony railings, and entertaining spaces nationwide.The launch comes as consumer research documents a measurable shift in how homeowners approach outdoor seasonal decor. According to Grand View Research, residential demand for artificial flowers is growing at a 7.2 percent compound annual growth rate through 2030, driven by preference for low-maintenance home decor solutions. The global artificial flowers market reached $1.78 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $2.91 billion by 2034 (Fortune Business Insights, 2025).Celestial At Home's Summer 2026 collections address the specific conditions homeowners cite most frequently when moving away from liveannuals: water restrictions, unpredictable summer weather, travel schedules that leave porches unattended, and the difficulty of maintaining lush color through peak summer heat."The question we hear most is some version of 'what can I put in my porch urns that will still look good in August,'" said Mara Harris, Co-Owner of Celestial At Home. "Live geraniums and petunias are beautiful in May. By late July in a hot climate, they need daily watering and constant deadheading just to stay presentable. We built this collection for the homeowner who wants that same lush, just-planted look in September that they had in April — without reorganizing their schedule around it."SUMMER 2026 COLLECTIONS: WHAT'S AVAILABLEThe Summer 2026 launch expands Celestial At Home's three core outdoor floral lines across four product formats:ARTIFICIAL GERANIUMSAvailable as urn fillers, hanging baskets, window box fillers, and urn accents. The geranium line replicates the classic European window-boxaesthetic — full, clustered blooms with natural-looking green foliage — in red, white, pink, and red-and-white colorways. Designed for front-door urns and porch window boxes where curb appeal and visual consistency are the primary goals.ARTIFICIAL PETUNIASAvailable as urn fillers, hanging baskets, window box fillers, and urn accents. The petunia line recreates the cascading, spill-over fullnessthat live petunias require constant deadheading to maintain. Available in hot pink and light pink, purple and yellow, yellow and orange, dark purple and light purple, and bright white. Particularly suited to hanging baskets on covered porches, balcony railings, and patio pergolas.ARTIFICIAL HYDRANGEASAvailable as urn fillers and urn accents. The hydrangea line brings dimensional, multi-petaled blooms to entryways and entertaining spaces, with subtle color gradation within each bloom cluster designed to read as authentic at both close range and curbside distance.All three lines are pre-arranged and ready to place into existing planters, urns, window boxes, or empty containers — with or without soil. No assembly, floral wire, or design background is required.CONSTRUCTION AND PERFORMANCE SPECIFICATIONSCelestial At Home's Summer 2026 outdoor florals are built to a specification the company developed over thirty years of manufacturing for wholesale retail partners including QVC, Frontgate, and Plow & Hearth.Key construction details include:UV-resistant materials: Each arrangement is constructed to maintain color and structural integrity through continuous direct sun exposure.The collections are specifically engineered for south- and west-facing placements that receive six to eight hours or more of daily direct sun — the conditions under which most competing artificial outdoor flowers fade within a single season.Weatherproof construction: Arrangements are built to withstand rain, coastal humidity, irrigation systems, and temperature fluctuation without deterioration. Homeowners maintaining second properties or vacation homes can leave displays in place between visits without concern for weather damage.Pre-anchored weighted bases: Each arrangement ships with a weighted, anchored base that maintains shape after wind exposure and holds its position in both empty planters and soil-filled containers.Multi-tonal petal construction: Petals are produced with layered color variation — darker at the base, lighter toward the tip — to replicatethe natural shading pattern of each flower species. Single-tone faux florals are a primary reason artificial outdoor flowers read as unconvincing from the street; Celestial At Home's construction standard addresses this directly.The result is artificial porch flowers that homeowners and their guests routinely describe as indistinguishable from live plantings — a characteristic the brand's customer reviews cite consistently across all three product lines.WHO IS BUYING — AND WHYCelestial At Home's customer research and review data identify several distinct homeowner profiles driving demand for the Summer 2026 collections:Homeowners in water-restricted communities: Municipal watering restrictions are expanding across the South, Southwest, and coastalregions. Replacing live annuals with UV-resistant artificial outdoor flowers eliminates outdoor water use for decorative plantings entirely while maintaining curb appeal.Second-home and vacation-property owners: Porches and patios at properties left unattended between visits are a consistent pain point.Faux outdoor flowers engineered for weather resistance allow these spaces to remain styled and presentable regardless of how long the property sits vacant.Homeowners managing full schedules: The most common reason live annuals fail on residential porches is inconsistent watering andmaintenance during peak summer heat. Pre-arranged, no-maintenance artificial geraniums, petunias, and hydrangeas remove that variable entirely.Homeowners focused on long-term value: A single UV-resistant faux urn filler used across three to five seasons costs significantly less peryear than replacing live annuals each spring — while eliminating the labor cost of ongoing maintenance.THE BROADER SHIFT IN OUTDOOR DECORDesign and lifestyle publications including House Beautiful and Better Homes & Gardens have documented a sustained shift in consumer priorities around outdoor spaces — one that increasingly values longevity, consistency, and ease of maintenance alongside traditional aesthetics.Artificial outdoor flowers are no longer a niche or compromise category. Premium faux florals engineered for realistic appearance and outdoor performance are becoming a standard tool for homeowners, professional home stagers, property managers, and landscape designers seeking reliable seasonal color without the constraints of live planting.Celestial At Home has participated in this category since its founding in 1993, when Geoffrey Harris began building seasonal decor productsfor major retail channels. The Summer 2026 collections represent the company's most complete outdoor floral offering to date.AVAILABILITYThe full Summer 2026 Outdoor Floral Collections are available now at celestialathome.com/collections/florals.ABOUT CELESTIAL AT HOMECelestial At Home is a family-run outdoor and seasonal decor company founded in 1993 by Geoffrey Harris. The company pioneered pre-litChristmas trees, garlands, and wreaths for major retail channels including QVC, Frontgate, Brookstone, and Plow & Hearth, and transitioned todirect-to-consumer sales in 2023 under Co-Owner Mara Harris, Geoffrey's daughter.Celestial At Home designs and manufactures UV-resistant artificial outdoor florals, lifelike boxwood topiaries, seasonal lighting, window candles, and holiday decor. Every product is built to the company's founding standard: realistic, elevated aesthetics with zero maintenance requirement.Headquartered in Chicago,IL. Media inquiries and high-resolution product photography available upon request at info@celestialathome.com.celestialathome.com | @celestialathome_ on Instagram and TikTok

The BEST Realistic Artificial Outdoor Flowers (No Maintenance!)

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