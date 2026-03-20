Aviation Week by Informa

Presented by Aviation Week by Informa, the Ceremony Honors Outstanding Achievements in Aviation, Aerospace & Defense

The cadets are truly inspiring and we are delighted to honor them as they represent the very best of tomorrow’s leaders.” — Aviation Week Editorial Director Joe Anselmo.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Four Military Academy Cadets and 20 Outstanding STEM Students Were Honored at the 68th Annual Laureate Awards , Presented by Aviation Week by Informa Ceremony Honors Outstanding Achievements in Aviation, Aerospace & DefenseFour military academy cadets and 20 outstanding STEM students were honored on March 19 at Aviation Week by Informa's 68th Annual Laureate Awards (#AWLAUR). The event honored extraordinary achievements in the global aerospace arena and it took place at the National Building Museum in Washington, D.C.The “20 Twenties,” which was established in 2013 to recognize talented individuals on course to change the face of the aviation, aerospace and defense industry. Every year, Aviation Week inducts 20 of the brightest, most driven aerospace-bound STEM students in their 20s into the 20 Twenties program. Since its inception, the 20 Twenties program has honored 220 students. They were chosen from nominations submitted by 192 schools in 39 countries. Top-ranked in academics, they have articulated the value of their research and design projects, dealt with personal struggles, and established a record of giving back to their communities. Read more about them HERE.The following four military academy cadets were honored with the Tomorrow's Leaders awards, which recognize young men and women who have committed to pursuing careers in the United States Armed Forces.Cadet Lieutenant Christopher Tamer of the United States Military Academy. Cadet Lieutenant Christopher Tamer is a mechanical engineering major with a minor in aeronautical engineering at the United States Military Academy. He designed and constructed a static fire rocket motor test stand to support the new Aerospace Engineering major at West Point, incorporating a custom load cell he developed. Tamer has also contributed to research on experimental contaminant dispersion, simplified levelized cost of storage equations for battery systems, and controllable liquid jets for Inertial Fusion Energy, which he presented at ASME's IMECE conference. Outside the classroom, he serves as the Coach and Director of Hockey Operations for the Army Club Hockey team and has completed the Army's Sapper Leader Course. He will commission as an Army Infantry Officer and plans to attend graduate school after graduation in May. He is from Dexter, Michigan and a graduate of Dexter High School.Midshipman Caden Ryan Barber, United States Naval Academy. Midshipman Caden Barber, a native of Blaine, Minnesota, is pursuing a degree in Aerospace Engineering at the United States Naval Academy. An active member of 27th Company and the Intercollegiate Flight Team, Barber is also an avid outdoorsman with a passion for hiking and skiing. Following his commissioning in May, he will report to flight school to begin his service as a Naval Aviator. He is from Blaine, Minnesota and a graduate of Spring Lake Park High School.Cadet First Class, Allison (Ali) Inge, United States Air Force Academy. Cadet 1st Class Allison Louise Inge is majoring in Astronautical Engineering at the U.S. Air Force Academy. She conducts advanced research in astrodynamics and machine learning applications for space systems in partnership with the Air Force Research Laboratory. Inge is a glider instructor pilot with the 94th Flying Training Squadron, is tri-airframe qualified, and is a member of the Sailplane Racing Team, holding multiple state soaring records and over 150 flight hours. She has served in key leadership roles, including Director of Operations for the 94th Flying Training Squadron and Cadet Wing Airmanship Liaison Officer, where she led hundreds of cadets on national-level aviation missions. She is from Louisville, Colorado and a graduate of Monarch High School.Second Class Cadet Caleb Johnson, United States Coast Guard Academy. Second Class Cadet Caleb Johnson, Class of 2027, is an Operations Research and Data Analytics major from Murray, Utah, where he graduated from Cottonwood High School. He holds a Private Pilot Certificate and has distinguished himself in collegiate aviation, serving as a leading contributor to his team’s 'Best in Flight' win at the National Intercollegiate Flying Association competition in the Northeast Region. Outside of academics and aviation, Johnson enjoys pickleball and ballroom dancing and is a strong advocate for supporting and advancing STEM fields. He aspires to attend Naval Flight School and pursue a career in Coast Guard aviation."The cadets are truly inspiring and we are delighted to honor them as they represent the very best of tomorrow’s leaders,” said Aviation Week Editorial Director Joe Anselmo. "We are so inspired by the cadets and the outstanding 2026 class of 20 Twenties. The Laureate Awards honor pioneers and thought leaders in aviation and aerospace and these cadets will inspire others to strive for broad-reaching progress in aviation, aerospace and defense today and into the decades ahead.”The Laureate Awards ceremony is one of the industry's premier events, attracting hundreds of industry pioneers and thought leaders from around the world. At the Awards Gala, nominees from four categories will be honored and a Grand Laureate in each category will be named from among the winners. The award categories are Commercial Aviation, Defense, Space, and Business Aviation. In addition, Aviation Week will bestow the Philip J. Klass Award for Lifetime Achievement. To view winners as selected by editors at Aviation Week, visit 2026 Laureate Awards.The Laureates Awards Executive Sponsor is PwC, and Sponsors are Boeing, Chromalloy, and Safran. Cessna Beechcraft by Textron Aviation serves as the Business Aviation Sponsor and L3Harris is the Defense Sponsor.ABOUT AVIATION WEEK BY INFORMAAviation Week by Informa is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments, and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week’s portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising. Our principle is helping our customers succeed.Aviation Week is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.ABOUT INFORMA MARKETSInforma Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com # # #

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