Utah Board of Pardons and Parole Announces Launch of Phase 2 of 'MyVoice' Victim Notification System

Phase 2 of MyVoice gives crime victims control over how, when, or if they receive parole updates, with trauma-informed features built alongside survivors.

The Board of Pardons is committed to doing all we can to ensure victims’ voices are heard. MyVoice reflects the Board’s long-term commitment to empowering survivors to participate on their own terms.” — Blake Hill, Board Chair

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Utah Board of Pardons and Parole is proud to announce the official launch of phase 2 of MyVoice, a groundbreaking, trauma-informed notification system designed to empower survivors and victims of crime. Built in collaboration with survivors, MyVoice provides control over how, when, and if individuals receive information regarding parole hearings.Empowering Survivors Through TechnologyThe MyVoice system represents a significant shift from the Board’s previous manual notification processes. By moving to a secure digital platform, the Board is fulfilling its commitment to transparency and ensuring that victims' voices are a central part of the justice process.Key features of the MyVoice system that can be accessed by victims of record include:● Customizable Notifications: Survivors can choose their preferred method of contact (email, text, and/or mail).● Trauma-Informed "Blackout Dates": Users can set specific dates, such as traumatic anniversaries, during which they will not receive notifications.● Secure Access: A personalized PIN-based login ensures the victim’s identity.● Safety First: The portal includes a "Quick Exit" button that immediately signs the user out and redirects to a neutral site for those in sensitive safety situations.A Phased Enrollment ProcessTo ensure a smooth transition and manage system volume, the Board is implementing a strategic enrollment plan:1. New Sentences: As individuals are sentenced to prison, their victims will automatically receive a letter containing a unique PIN to register for MyVoice.2. Existing Cases (Hearing-Based Outreach): For survivors of those already serving sentences, the Board will reach out proactively based on the date of the next scheduled hearing. This ensures that those with upcoming proceedings are prioritized for enrollment.3. On-Demand Enrollment: Survivors who wish to enroll immediately do not need to wait for a letter. They may contact the Board of Pardons and Parole directly via phone at 801-261-6464 or email bopvictim@utah.gov to request their secure PIN.Commitment to Victim Rights"The Board of Pardons and Parole is committed to doing everything we can to ensure that victims’ voices are heard," said Blake Hills, Board Chair. "MyVoice is more than just a software update; it reflects the Board’s long-term commitment to empowering survivors to participate in the process on their own terms."The development of phase 2 of MyVoice was heavily influenced by the feedback of survivors. Their insights led to the inclusion of features specifically designed to reduce re-traumatization and increase accessibility.“We thank the survivors of crime for their engagement as we work to improve our services,” said Jennifer Yim, Board Administrator. “Our commitment is to continually enhance and expand MyVoice, ensuring it evolves alongside the needs of those we serve.”Enrollment in MyVoice is voluntary. Victims who choose not to register for the digital portal, will continue to receive mail notifications.The Utah Board of Pardons and Parole is an independent body established by the Utah Constitution. The Board plays a critical role in the State's criminal justice administration, making fair and informed decisions on parole-related matters, thereby contributing to public safety and offender rehabilitation. For more information, visit bop.utah.gov.# # #

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