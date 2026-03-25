El Jardín Inn Opens in Little Havana After $4M Transformation, Bringing a New Boutique Hospitality Concept to Miami

Located in the heart of Little Havana, El Jardín Inn’s lush courtyard anchors the 18-key boutique experience. Blending intimate hospitality with cultural immersion, El Jardín Inn introduces a new lodging option reflective of the spirit, creativity and rhythm of Little Havana that caters to modern travelers. Each suite features a fully equipped kitchenette and walk-in shower, complemented by a lush central courtyard, outdoor lounge areas, high-speed Wi-Fi, and flexible workspaces.

El Jardín Inn represents a new model for hospitality in neighborhoods like Little Havana that is intentional, design-driven, and rooted in cultural exchange.” — Laura Weinstein-Berman, owner and developer of El Jardín Inn

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Miami-based development group Tropic Collection, LLC announce the opening of El Jardín Inn , a new boutique hotel in the heart of Little Havana. The project marks the first U.S. property under the El Jardín Inn brand and the beginning of a broader multi-site expansion.The 18-key property underwent a four-million-dollar redevelopment, transforming a site that was formerly an abandoned multifamily property into an intimate, design-led destination. Each suite features a fully equipped kitchenette and walk-in shower, complemented by a lush central courtyard, outdoor lounge areas, high-speed Wi-Fi, and flexible workspaces suited to today’s hybrid traveler.“El Jardín Inn represents a new model for hospitality in neighborhoods like Little Havana that is intentional, design-driven, and rooted in cultural exchange,” said Laura Weinstein-Berman, co-owner and developer of El Jardín Inn. “This is the first of many properties where we’re creating spaces that feel both elevated and locally connected.”The project reflects a broader shift toward adaptive reuse and experiential hospitality that prioritize placemaking, community integration and flexible guest experiences over traditional hotel models. El Jardín Inn sets the tone for future developments from LW Associates, including Project Peach and The Triangle, both currently underway.El Jardín Inn is within walking distance to historic Calle Ocho and iconic sites such as Ball & Chain, Domino Park, Tower Theater and the Cuban Memorial Boulevard Park only steps away. More than a hotel, El Jardín Inn is conceived as a cultural hub and neighborhood anchor, activating its courtyard through ongoing programming that connects guests with the surrounding community:Art & CultureRotating installations and exhibitions throughout the propertyHand-painted murals from local artists and residents in Little Havana such as El Fresco Crew, Krave, CP1, and Diana PazArtist Residency Program spotlighting emerging and established creativesWellness & FitnessPartnership with @stayfit305 for curated fitness and wellness twice-monthlyOutdoor classes and mindful programming within the courtyardCourtyard ProgrammingIntimate gatherings, brand activations, and private eventsSeasonal experiences such as “Bloom After Dark” and curated social eveningsBlending intimate hospitality with cultural immersion, El Jardín Inn introduces a new lodging option reflective of the spirit, creativity and rhythm of Little Havana that caters to modern travelers seeking both comfort and character, from couples and staycationers to business travelers and small group retreats. To learn more or reserve a stay, visit: www.eljardininn.com . Follow @eljardininn for upcoming events and programming.###About El Jardín InnEl Jardín Inn is a design-forward boutique hotel concept rooted in adaptive reuse, cultural programming, and community-driven hospitality. The debut 18-key property in Miami’s Little Havana features fully equipped kitchenettes, a lush central courtyard, and curated experiences spanning art, wellness, and culture. Developed and operated by LW Associates, Inc., El Jardín Inn represents the first in a growing portfolio of thoughtfully scaled hospitality projects, with additional developments underway. Blending intimacy with intention, the brand offers a new model for neighborhood-integrated stays designed for modern travelers.

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