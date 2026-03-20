New Food Date Labeling Law Takes Effect in July – Vendors Should Update Labels Now

New food date labeling law takes effect July 1, 2026. Industry leader FarmersMarketLabels.com recommends that small business owners and market vendors act now.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With summer market season approaching and a new food date labeling law set to take effect July 1, 2026, FarmersMarketLabels.com is urging vendors across the country to review their product labels now — before noncompliance becomes a costly problem.

California's new law bans all date language except "Best if Used By" or "Use By" on packaged food products. While the law is state-specific, it reflects a broader national shift in food labeling standards, and vendors who sell across state lines or simply want to stay ahead of the curve should treat it as a signal to act.

The timing is significant. In June 2025, the FDA completed its first overhaul of its General Food Labeling Requirements Compliance Program since 2010. The updated program is now the primary reference used by inspectors during routine reviews, meaning labels that passed muster a few years ago may be flagged today. Key changes include updated nutrition facts requirements, sesame as a newly required allergen declaration under the FASTER Act, and stricter standards around ingredient transparency.

"Most of our customers are talented makers who put everything into their product," said Jamie Colton of Farmers Market Labels. "They obsess over their recipes. But labeling is usually an afterthought, and that's exactly where regulators are looking. A small label mistake can create a much bigger problem come inspection time."

Farmers market vendors — cottage food makers, small-batch jam producers, specialty bakers, and artisan food crafters — rarely receive compliance updates through the same channels that notify large manufacturers. That gap is exactly what Farmers Market Labels was built to close. The platform offers ready-to-print label templates designed around current state and federal standards, so independent vendors aren't starting from scratch every time the rules change.

"The trend is clear: labeling standards are tightening, and inspections are becoming more frequent," Colton added. "Vendors who get ahead of this now won't have to scramble later."

With the July 1 deadline approaching and the FDA signaling additional labeling initiatives in 2026, the window for vendors to update their labels without disruption is narrowing.

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