Kommerce Positions Itself at the Intersection of New York Graffiti and Japanese Visual Culture

COCO the founder of Kommerce in 2012 as a young street artist and graphic designer living in New York. A example of a Kommerce Graphic Tshirt Designed by COCO Kommerce Skull and Skeleton Hoodie Designed by COCO A group of bikers in Japan wearing PPFM and Kapital that was taken by Kommerce Founder COCO

Creative director COCO says the brand blends New York street life, graffiti, Americana, and Japanese streetwear into a personal design language.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kommerce is expanding its public brand narrative around a simple but increasingly defined idea: that the label sits between two visual worlds that have long informed one another, even when they are discussed separately. On one side is New York, with its graffiti handstyles, skate culture, patched denim, downtown sportswear, and the rougher emotional charge of growing up around style as social armor. On the other is Japan, where street fashion, youth subculture, and craft-driven design have repeatedly transformed everyday garments into objects of story, silhouette, and obsession. Through Kommerce, founder and creative director COCO is presenting that overlap not as a trend exercise, but as the foundation of the brand’s artistic direction. Kommerce’s site currently describes its apparel as Japanese-streetwear-inspired and pairs clothing with editorial content focused on graffiti, fashion history, and underground culture, reinforcing the idea that the brand is intended to function as both product line and cultural lens.According to the company, that point of view is inseparable from the founder’s own biography. COCO describes growing up in New York City feeling out of place and drifting naturally toward the skate and graffiti communities, where self-expression had more to do with what someone made, wore, or tagged than with whether they fit neatly into conventional ideas of success. In Kommerce’s framing, those early influences still shape the brand’s visual language now: the directness of graffiti, the looseness of skate culture, the emotional pull of Americana, and the sense that clothing should reveal a point of view before it reveals a logo. This culture-led posture also aligns with how Kommerce has been publicly described elsewhere: as a Japanese-inspired streetwear label with a New York street-culture sensibility and an editorial voice oriented around visual storytelling rather than pure product marketing.“What started off as ollies and kick flips led me to spray paint and sketchbooks,” said COCO, founder and creative director of Kommerce. “I grew up in New York feeling like an outcast, and I gravitated toward the skater and graffiti communities because they kind of go hand in hand. That was one of the first places where I felt like style, art, and identity all lived together.”Kommerce says that the founder’s relationship with streetwear began in that same period, not as an abstract appreciation of fashion but as a lived introduction to how clothing can change a person’s confidence, social access, and sense of self. COCO traces one of those turning points to a 10.Deep jacket and a The Hundreds shirt given to him by a friend. Those names matter because they belong to a specific generation of streetwear history. The Hundreds’ official history says the Los Angeles brand was founded in 2003 by Bobby Kim and Ben Shenassafar and built its identity around “People Over Product,” 1990s workwear, and California subcultures. 10.Deep is widely described in streetwear coverage as a New York label founded by Scott Sasso in 1995, one of the early brands to merge skate, hip-hop, graffiti, and punk references into a distinctly New York streetwear vocabulary.“My intro into the world was with a 10.Deep jacket and a Hundreds shirt that a friend gave me because, in his words, ‘I couldn’t be out here riding around in a Hanes tee,’” COCO said. “Little did I know at the time he was right. I fell in love with the way it made me feel and the things it brought me. That feeling grew into obsession.”The brand says that first phase of American streetwear influence eventually widened into something more research-driven. According to Kommerce, COCO’s attention moved beyond domestic labels and toward Japanese fashion, where he found not just clothes he admired, but a deeper relationship between garment construction, subcultural storytelling, and design rigor. That attraction reflects a broader history in fashion. A Bathing Ape, for example, was founded by Nigo in Ura-Harajuku in 1993 and became one of the most globally recognized Japanese streetwear labels through its controlled scarcity, bold graphics, and deep relationship to music culture. KAPITAL , founded in 1985 by Toshikiyo Hirata in Okayama, became known for denim, workwear, patchwork, and an artisan approach that turned Japanese textile practice into one of fashion’s most recognizable cult languages. PPFM, commonly expanded as Peyton Place For Men, is widely described as a Tokyo label founded in 1985 that evolved from relatively understated menswear into a more youth-driven, punk- and street-influenced identity by the 1990s and early 2000s.“I went beyond them and turned my eye toward the east,” COCO said. “I fell in love with Japanese brands, their clothes, their stories, and their dedication to their craft. That was a huge shift for me. It wasn’t just, ‘This looks good.’ It was, ‘Why does this look good? Why does this fit like this? Why does this feel like it means more than a garment?’”Kommerce says that labels such as PPFM, KAPITAL, and A Bathing Ape became central reference points for the founder for different reasons. In the company’s description, BAPE represented the force of graphic identity and cultural penetration; KAPITAL represented the possibilities of silhouette, denim, and obsessive detail; and PPFM represented the looser, youth-oriented, late-1990s and early-2000s experimentation that helped make Japanese fashion feel less like a category and more like a world. Taken together, the brand says, those influences helped push COCO away from consuming streetwear and toward studying it. The result was not immediate entry into fashion business so much as a slow apprenticeship built through buying, handling, customizing, and dismantling garments to understand what made them memorable. Public descriptions of Kommerce’s current products still reflect that orientation toward silhouette and material, with listings emphasizing loose fit, layered construction, drop shoulders, and Japanese-streetwear inspiration rather than trend language alone.“That’s when I started wanting to be my own designer,” COCO said. “I was looking at brands like PPFM, KAPITAL, BAPE, 10.Deep, and The Hundreds and realizing they were all doing different things, but they were all world-building in their own way. They all had a point of view. They all felt like somebody meant it.”The company says the founder’s first output came in the most direct form possible: a handful of printed tees, jeans with patches added by hand, jackets painted over one at a time, and whatever else could be turned into a personal object rather than a blank. Those early pieces were less a commercial collection than a private design education that happened to become public once other people began asking where the garments came from. Kommerce frames that moment as the first clear signal that what COCO was doing resonated outside his own circle. That also fits with the broader creative posture the company has presented elsewhere, including through brand-adjacent coverage that describes Kommerce as using clothing as a narrative surface and treating graphics as illustration rather than decorative filler.“It started with a few tees I printed, a couple of jeans I’d add patches to, or a jacket I’d paint on,” COCO said. “Once people started asking, ‘Where’d you get that from?’ and I made that first sale, it clicked that I could do this for the rest of my life.”The company says that realization arrived early, but not cleanly. COCO describes a longer stretch in which adult obligations interrupted the momentum that had begun forming around his creative work. Jobs, rent, bills, and practical life redirected his energy away from full-time design, even as he continued to create quietly in the background. Kommerce now frames its current phase as the point at which those years of private making, observation, and cultural study have reassembled into something public and sustained. The brand’s mix of apparel and editorial content supports that reading, showing a label that is not positioning itself around a single drop or one trend moment, but around a broader archive of reference points that includes Japanese streetwear, graffiti history, and underground cultural memory.“Life, bills, and everything in between swept me up and I deviated,” COCO said. “But I silently kept creating. I never stopped seeing the world through that lens. Now I’m here to chase my dreams.”Kommerce says that this longer timeline is essential to understanding the label’s creative direction. In the brand’s view, the clothes are not meant to operate as generic trend pieces loosely inspired by Japan or New York. They are meant to sit at the intersection of those influences in a way that is emotionally specific: New York for handstyle, grit, patchwork life, Americana, and the social function of clothes; Japan for silhouette, obsessive craft, and a subcultural commitment to garments as cultural text. Public descriptions of Kommerce’s apparel echo that approach, with product pages consistently emphasizing loose models, heavyweight cotton, layered forms, and Japanese-streetwear-inspired construction.“New York taught me that style could be raw and direct,” COCO said. “Japan taught me that style could also be disciplined, studied, and deeply intentional. Kommerce comes from trying to honor both of those truths without watering either one down.”The company also says the founder continues to draw from the 1990s and early 2000s culture he saw around him as a child, describing that period as one of the lasting emotional anchors of the brand. That includes not only fashion, but the broader visual environment of that era: painted jackets, patched denim, skate videos, downtown sportswear, early internet-era graphics, and the particular intensity of streetwear before it became fully institutionalized. In that framing, Kommerce is not attempting to reproduce a past period exactly; it is using those years as a memory bank. That logic helps explain why the brand repeatedly situates itself not just as a clothing label, but as a participant in documenting and translating the cultural histories that shaped it.For Kommerce, the result is a positioning statement that reads less like a conventional fashion launch and more like an editorial argument: that New York and Japanese visual culture share more than surface crossover, and that a new brand can still be built by taking those histories seriously. The company says that is the standard COCO has set for the work going forward. Rather than chasing volume or trend alignment first, the brand says it is focused on building a body of work that remains accountable to the subcultures, garments, and references that first made the founder want to design at all.“Kommerce is really me trying to build a place where all of the things that made me feel alive can exist together,” COCO said. “Graffiti. Americana. New York. Japanese streetwear. The brands that shaped me. The years I spent studying, making, stopping, starting, and making again. I want the work to feel like it came from a real life, because it did.”

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