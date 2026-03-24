Rowan Foundation Announces New Patient and Community Advisory Group to Elevate Lived Experience in Women’s Health

Announcement Coincides with Blood Clot Awareness Month

Listening to patients and families has always been central to our mission. The Patient & Community Advisory Group ensures that lived experience will guide our work.” — David Rowan, Rowan Foundation Founder

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Rowan Foundation today announced the formation of its Patient & Community Advisory Group (PCAG), a new initiative designed to ensure that lived experience plays a central role in shaping the Foundation’s women’s health and blood clot awareness efforts.“Listening to patients and families has always been central to the Rowan Foundation’s mission,” said David Rowan, Founder of the Rowan Foundation. “The Patient & Community Advisory Group ensures that lived experience helps guide our education and outreach in women’s health and blood clot awareness.”The PCAG brings together individuals and families directly impacted by blood clots and related women’s health experiences. As founding members, participants will offer insight and perspective to help shape the Foundation’s educational resources, storytelling initiatives, and future programming.The initiative grew out of ongoing dialogue within the Foundation’s broader women’s health and clotting work, including insights from a women’s health roundtable convened by the Rowan Foundation in 2025. Those discussions revealed a consistent theme: women must be met where they are, and their voices must be part of the solution.“Clinical expertise is essential, but lived experience adds a layer of understanding that cannot be replicated,” said Vian Nguyen, MD, F.A.C.P., Medical Advisor to the Rowan Foundation and a panelist at the Foundation’s 2025 women’s health roundtable. “During those discussions, we repeatedly heard the importance of meeting women where they are and ensuring their voices are part of the solution. By formalizing this advisory group, the Rowan Foundation is taking an important step toward listening intentionally and building programs that reflect the real needs, questions, and concerns of the community.”The PCAG will meet virtually several times during its inaugural year and will serve in an advisory capacity to help inform future educational tools, outreach efforts, and long-term initiatives focused on informed decision-making in women’s healthcare. Additional information about the group and its founding members will be shared on the Rowan Foundation website in the coming weeks.The Rowan Foundation is honored to collaborate with its founding PCAG members and looks forward to the meaningful impact this collaboration will have on raising awareness, strengthening education, and fostering patient-centered dialogue.The Rowan Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing education and awareness about blood clot risks, particularly as they relate to women’s health. The Foundation works to empower women with knowledge about blood clot prevention, symptoms, and risk factors so they can make informed healthcare decisions. Through educational resources, community partnerships, and storytelling initiatives, the Rowan Foundation seeks to improve health outcomes and elevate patient and family voices within conversations about clotting and women’s health.For more information about the Rowan Foundation, visit www.alexrowanfoundation.org

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