Dispel Wins ‘Hot Company Secure Remote Access’ at Global InfoSec Awards 2026

Recognized by Cyber Defense Magazine for innovation in secure remote access for operational technology

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dispel, the leader in Secure Remote Access (SRA) for Operational Technology (OT), today announced it has been named a winner in the 14th Annual Global InfoSec Awards presented by Cyber Defense Magazine during the RSAC™ Conference 2026. Dispel was recognized as “Hot Company Secure Remote Access,” honoring its innovation in securing remote access for cyber-physical systems and industrial environments.The award recognizes Dispel’s leadership in redefining how industrial organizations securely connect users and vendors to mission-critical systems. As remote access becomes foundational to modern operations, Dispel enables organizations to eliminate legacy VPN architectures, reduce risk, and securely scale across distributed environments.“We’re proud to be recognized as the industry’s best remote access platform by Cyber Defense Magazine through its Global InfoSec Awards,” said Ethan Schmertzler, Co-CEO of Dispel. “As remote access becomes essential to industrial operations, organizations need security purpose-built for OT—not retrofitted from IT. This recognition reflects our focus on reducing risk while enabling secure, efficient operations across critical infrastructure.”The award highlights Dispel’s approach to securing remote access for industrial and cyber-physical systems.“We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cyber-crime. Dispel is absolutely worthy of this coveted award and consideration for deployment in your environment,” said Yan Ross, Global Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine.Advancing Secure Remote Access for Industrial OperationsThe Dispel Zero Trust Engine is purpose-built for operational technology and cyber-physical systems, replacing legacy VPNs and jump hosts with identity-centric, session-based access controls.Dispel’s Tiered Connection Suite enables browser-based, virtual desktop, and local application access, allowing organizations to match connection methods to operational workflows while maintaining consistent security and visibility across every session. Industrial Data Streaming extends secure connectivity to data movement, enabling predictive maintenance, AI analytics, and cloud integration without exposing control networks.The platform enhances visibility through Session Forensics and Risk Scoring, providing dynamic insight into every remote session, while Integrated Threat Monitoring delivers continuous oversight. Built on a Moving Target Defense composable SD-WAN architecture, Dispel eliminates persistent connectivity pathways, significantly reduces attack surface, and enables rapid deployment at scale across distributed environments.Dispel is proud to be recognized among this year’s Global InfoSec Award winners. A full list of winners is available at cyberdefenseawards.com To learn more about Dispel and its approach to securing remote access for industrial environments, visit dispel.com About DispelDispel delivers security that makes industrial operations run faster. The Dispel Zero Trust Engine securely connects people and operational data across complex OT environments, unifying secure remote access, industrial data streaming, security intelligence, and OTFusion into a single platform built for industrial scale. Founded in 2015, Dispel pioneered network-level Moving Target Defense (MTD) and holds more than 43 patents. Dispel protects over $500 billion in manufactured goods annually and secures remote access for 54 million utility users worldwide. Built for Efficiency. Secure by Design. Learn more at dispel.com.About Cyber Defense MagazineCyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSAC Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

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