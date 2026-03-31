Avo Raises $10 Million Series A to be the Clinical AI Platform Powered by Trusted Knowledge

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avo, the clinical AI platform that transforms Electronic Health Records into intelligent systems of action, today announced a $10M Series A financing round led by Noro-Moseley Partners, with participation from existing investors AlleyCorp, Las Olas Venture Capital, MedMountain Ventures, Epsilon Health, and new investor Scrub Capital.This new capital will accelerate Avo’s path to becoming the leading AI platform for healthcare enterprises looking to drive their most pressing initiatives at the point of care.Today, clinicians must navigate across dozens of tabs, applications, and datasets to deliver high-quality care. This includes reading through rapidly evolving information like hospital protocols, medical guidelines, and payer policies – much of which lives outside of the EHR. Avo serves as a central hub for clinicians, instantly synthesizing relevant patient data, proposing diagnoses and care plans, assisting with orders and documentation, and surfacing evidence-based guidance. With Avo’s copilots such as Chart Assist and Ask Avo, its AI Consult tool, clinicians are supported across entire workflows like admission, discharge, and rounding, freeing them from point solution fatigue.“Avo was founded to solve the problems we faced as clinicians trying to care for patients,” said Dr. Yair Saperstein, CEO and Co-Founder of Avo. “To truly save clinicians time with AI and do it in a way that health systems trust, we needed to build a flexible platform grounded in dependable evidence, comprehensive patient data, and tailored to the unique goals of our health system partners.”Founded at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Avo began as a no-code clinical application builder designed to help health systems operationalize their guidelines in the EHR. As large language models accelerated AI adoption across healthcare, Avo evolved into a foundational AI platform capable of powering all clinical workflows.Due to Avo’s unique approach, large evidence-based organizations like MCG Health and KDIGO have partnered with the company to bring select knowledge bases into the EHR.Today, Avo also announced a new strategic partnership with EBSCO Clinical Decisions, owner of DynaMed, a market leader in evidence-based clinical decision support. Through this integration, DynaMed’s expert curated knowledge base will be delivered directly within the Avo platform, enabling clinicians to receive transparent, patient-specific, guideline-aligned recommendations without leaving the EHR.“Clinicians want quick access to high-quality medical information that’s relevant to the patient in front of them,” said Allen Powell, CEO of EBSCO. “By integrating DynaMed into the Avo Platform, we’re ensuring the most current, trusted knowledge is delivered in context and under the governance health systems expect.”Avo has delivered measurable results for its partners, including:• $11.6M in cost savings across a multinational ambulatory organization• 35% reduction in note time per patient at a large inpatient hospital• $7.5M in increased annual reimbursement from clinical documentation improvement at a large academic medical center• 28% increase in completed outpatient encounters across primary care clinics• 35% improved dosing quality compliance for high risk medications at a large national urgent care organization“The clinical decision support market is at an inflection point. Avo is uniquely positioned to lead this next wave by delivering real-time, actionable intelligence within the EHR with a demonstrable ROI,” said Ryan Collins, Principal at Noro-Moseley. “We are excited to invest and help accelerate Avo’s growth.”“At a time when AI adoption is rapidly accelerating, Avo provides a governed and enterprise-ready platform for clinical workflows,” said Omar Njie, Principal at AlleyCorp. “It is a trusted partner to health systems driving higher quality of care while also saving clinicians valuable time.”Avo supports inpatient and outpatient organizations across urban and rural environments, with deep integrations into Epic, athenahealth, MEDITECH, and other leading EHR systems. Thanks to Avo’s no-code DNA, the platform requires minimal IT resourcing to deploy and allows health systems to easily configure Avo’s copilots according to their preferences.About AvoAvo is the AI platform used by healthcare enterprises to drive their most pressing initiatives by infusing trusted knowledge into clinical copilots. Avo’s platform effortlessly processes medical guidelines, payer information, and patient data in the EHR to guide more informed clinical decisions and automate end-to-end workflows across charting, documentation improvement, discharge planning, ordering, and more. By activating relevant information at the point of care, Avo transforms EHRs into intelligent systems of action, improving outcomes and saving clinicians valuable time. Visit avomd.com to learn more.

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