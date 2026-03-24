New 3-Part Craps Video Series Teaches Players the Right Bets, the Best Odds, and How to Avoid Common Mistakes

americancasinoguidebook.com Steve and Matt Bourie from americancasinoguidebook.com

A free 3-part video series breaks down craps basics, best bets, and common mistakes to help beginners play smarter and with confidence.

Most players either avoid craps entirely or jump in without really understanding what they’re doing,” — Matt Bourie

DANIA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AmericanCasinoGuideBook.com has released a new free 3-part YouTube video series designed to simplify one of the most misunderstood casino games: craps. The series walks viewers through the essential rules, best bets, and key strategies that can dramatically improve a player’s experience at the table.Craps is often considered one of the most intimidating games in the casino due to its fast pace and wide variety of betting options. However, industry experts note that when played correctly, it can offer some of the lowest house edges available. The challenge for most players is knowing which bets to make—and which to avoid.The full series is now available here:Unlike many tutorials that only skim the surface, this 3-part series dives into specific, practical topics that players can immediately apply, including:• How the Game Plays Out Step-by-Step – From the come-out roll to hitting the point, viewers learn the natural flow of craps so nothing feels confusing at the table.• Pass Line and Don’t Pass Bets Explained – Viewers learn the foundation of the game, including how these core bets work and why they are considered among the most favorable wagers on the table.• Understanding “Taking Odds” – The series explains one of the most important (and often overlooked) concepts in craps: how adding odds to a Pass Line bet can significantly reduce the house edge.• Good Bets vs. Bad Bets – The videos highlight why bets like the Pass Line, Don’t Pass, and taking full odds offer strong value, while also warning against high house-edge wagers such as “Any 7,” “Hardways,” and other proposition bets in the center of the table that can quickly drain a bankroll.• Simple, Low-Risk Betting Approaches – Rather than promoting risky systems, the series focuses on straightforward strategies that emphasize consistency and smarter decision-making.“Most players either avoid craps entirely or jump in without really understanding what they’re doing,” said Matt Bourie, webmaster of AmericanCasinoGuideBook.com, and son of the website's founder, Steve Bourie. “We wanted to create something that shows players not just how to play—but how to play smart by focusing on the bets that give them the best chance.”The videos are designed specifically for beginners, using clear visuals and step-by-step explanations to remove confusion and build confidence. By focusing on fundamentals like proper bet selection and understanding table flow, the series helps players approach craps with a more informed mindset.This release is part of AmericanCasinoGuideBook.com’s broader mission to educate casino players on how game rules and betting choices impact long-term results. The site has long emphasized that while luck plays a role, knowledge can significantly influence outcomes—especially in games like craps where house edges vary widely between bets.Players interested in learning the game the right way can watch the full series here:For additional guides and resources, visit:About AmericanCasinoGuideBook.comAmericanCasinoGuideBook.com is based on the long-running American Casino Guide book which was published for more than 25 years. It has become a trusted resource that has helped casino players understand games, odds, and strategies for decades. The guide is widely recognized for breaking down complex casino concepts into clear, practical advice that everyday players can use.The site provides detailed information on a wide range of casino games, including blackjack , video poker, roulette , craps, baccarat , slot machines, and keno. Each guide focuses on explaining the rules, highlighting better bets, and helping players understand how house edges impact their results.The book’s author, Steve Bourie, is a well-known casino expert who has spent years analyzing casino games, player behavior, and gambling trends. His work has been featured in numerous media outlets, and he is respected for helping players better understand how to approach casino gaming with knowledge rather than guesswork.Editor Matt Bourie has played a key role in expanding the brand’s digital presence, helping translate the book’s insights into accessible online content, videos, and modern learning formats. Together, they continue to focus on educating players and making casino gaming more transparent and approachable.

Craps Made Simple!

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