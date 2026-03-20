New Research Strengthens the Link Between Oral Health and Systemic Disease

For practices like Montrose Family Dental, these findings confirm what their team has emphasized for years: dentistry plays an critical role in overall health.

MONTROSE, CO, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A growing body of research is reinforcing what many dental professionals have long suspected: oral health is closely connected to overall health. A February 2026 paper published in the British Dental Journal is now calling for stronger collaboration between medical and dental professionals to address the increasing global burden of preventable oral diseases.

The study highlights the importance of connecting oral and systemic health as part of broader strategies to prevent non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as heart disease, diabetes, and metabolic disorders. Researchers note that despite being largely preventable, oral diseases continue to rise worldwide, underscoring the need for more integrated healthcare approaches.

For dental practices like Montrose Family Dental, these findings confirm what their team has been emphasizing for years: dentistry plays an important role in whole-body health.

“Your mouth is not separate from the rest of your body,” said Dr. Daniel K. Drakulich of Montrose Family Dental. “Inflammation, infection, and bacteria in the mouth can contribute to larger health issues if they’re left untreated. That’s why we focus on prevention and education, not just procedures.”

According to Dr. Drakulich, many patients are surprised to learn how closely oral health is tied to other medical conditions. Gum disease, for example, has been associated with an increased risk of heart disease, while people with diabetes often face higher risks of periodontal complications. Early detection and consistent preventive care can help reduce these risks.

This philosophy is central to Montrose Family Dental's approach, where the team emphasizes comprehensive care and long-term patient relationships. Instead of treating dental visits as isolated appointments, the practice encourages patients to view oral care as part of a broader health strategy.

“We want our patients to understand that routine cleanings and exams are more than just keeping their teeth looking good,” Dr. Dan explained. “They’re an opportunity to catch issues early, reduce inflammation, and protect your overall health.”

The practice’s preventative focus includes thorough examinations, periodontal evaluations, and patient education designed to help individuals maintain healthy habits at home. By identifying risk factors early, the dental team can often prevent minor concerns from developing into more serious medical complications.

Patients also benefit from the convenience of working with a full-service dentist who can provide a wide range of treatments under one roof. From preventive care and restorative procedures to cosmetic dentistry, Montrose Family Dental supports patients at every stage of life.

The growing scientific consensus around oral-systemic health relationships is expected to influence healthcare policies and clinical practices in the coming years. As medical and dental professionals increasingly collaborate to address chronic disease prevention, practices that emphasize integrated care will likely play an important role in community health.

For patients in Montrose and the surrounding region, Montrose Family Dental hopes this new research serves as a reminder that caring for your smile is also an investment in your long-term well-being.

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