Digital Fashion Week x DigiFashion Forum Opens in Taipei, Positioning Asia at Center of Immersive Commerce, Gaming & AI

The future of fashion is wearables, gaming culture, immersive environments and real-time identity economies

Global leaders across manufacturing, AI, XR, gaming, and immersive retail convene in Taipei to showcase how technology is reshaping the future of fashion.

Digital Fashion Week x DigiFashion Forum in Taipei is not just a conference, it is a live prototype of where fashion retail is heading — immersive, interoperable and community-driven.” — Clare Tattersall, Founder Digital Fashion Week

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As fashion, gaming and artificial intelligence rapidly converge, Digital Fashion Week DigiFashion Forum launches in Taipei on April 17–18, 2026, convening global leaders across XR, gaming, AI, and fashion retail to explore how immersive technologies are reshaping the future of commerce. Hosted in Taipei — one of Asia’s most dynamic technology ecosystems — the event signals a broader industry shift: digital fashion is moving beyond niche experimentation and into scalable retail infrastructure.“Digital Fashion Week in Taipei is not just a conference,” said Clare Tattersall, Founder of Digital Fashion Week. “It is a live prototype of where fashion retail is heading — immersive, interoperable and community-driven. Asia is building this future differently, with gaming culture and real-time environments at its core.”“Our sessions cover agentic AI systems that autonomously optimize design and material choices, also digital twins that eliminate physical sampling, coupled with predictive analytics, and blockchain supply chain transparency.” says Ching-Hua Lin, Founder of DigiFashion Forum, “Participants gain practical insights for implementing scalable technologies that deliver operational efficiency and measurable sustainability impact. Taiwan is a global leader in Innovation”Where Fashion Meets Gaming, AI and XRThis year’s program brings together:- Indie and AAA game studios exploring wearable digital skins and avatar identity- XR and immersive commerce platforms building spatial retail environments- AI-native design studios accelerating product creation workflows- Digital product passports and virtual ownership- Investors, manufacturers and technologists shaping Asia’s immersive ecosystem- The Fashion in Gaming Awards by Game Changing StyleUnlike traditional fashion weeks, Digital Fashion Week x DigiFashion Forum operates at the intersection of design, innovation and culture — reflecting a new generation of designers and manufacturers who understand that consumers move fluidly between physical and virtual spaces.Asia as a Living Lab for Immersive RetailWith gaming deeply embedded in youth culture across Taiwan, Japan, South Korea and Southeast Asia, the region has become a natural testing ground for digital identity, virtual goods and hybrid commerce models.Taipei’s technology infrastructure and entrepreneurial ecosystem make it uniquely positioned to host conversations about:- Networks of AI agents coordinating decisions from forecasting to production- Anticipatory AI, zero-friction retail, and the end of reactive marketing- How gaming is redefining fashion production, IP, and consumer demand, immersive retail environments- The convergence of physical and virtual fashion economies in immersive retail- Industry leaders attending the event include innovators from across fashion, gaming, immersive technology and venture capital, reflecting a shift from speculative Web3 hype toward practical infrastructure and commercial applications.- Realtime FashionDigital Fashion Week x DigiFashion Forum focuses on activation rather than abstraction. Attendees will experience:- Immersive installations- Interactive demonstrations- Cross-industry panels- Startup showcases- Live digital fashion presentations- The launch of the Fashion in Gaming Awards by Game Changing StyleThe event builds on a multi-year partnership between Digital Fashion Week and DigiFashion Forum, reinforcing Taiwan’s growing role in shaping the next phase of digital fashion innovation.About Digital Fashion WeekDigital Fashion Week is a global platform exploring the intersection of fashion, technology and culture. Through live events, strategic partnerships and thought leadership, it convenes designers, technologists, brands and investors shaping the future of fashion.About DigiFashion ForumDigiFashion Forum is a global professional network driving innovation across XR, AI and immersive media within the fashion ecosystem, connecting Asia’s technology infrastructure with global creative industries.Media Contact:TaipeiChing-Hua Linching@kinjio.com+886 905 987 408New York and EuropeClare Tattersallpress@digitalfashionweek.nyc+1 646 319 3408#####

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