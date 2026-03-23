Daiya Launches Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free Pizza Crust for U.S. Operators at Pizza Expo

Daiya Gluten-Free Pizza Crust

After success in Canadian restaurant kitchens, Daiya debuts its pizza crust with award-winning Dairy-Free Mozzarella Shreds at the 2026 International Pizza Expo

LAS VEGAS, NV, IL, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At Pizza Expo 2026, Daiya will introduce a new solution designed to help operators keep every guest at the table. From March 24–26, Daiya will debut its Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free Pizza Crust for U.S. foodservice operators, alongside its Dairy-Free Mozzarella Shreds, recognized with a 2025 FABI Award for innovation.

When dietary needs vary across a table, operators risk losing entire parties. According to a recent Daiya study of away-from-home pizza consumers*, 64% of Gen Z and 50% of Millennials say they would choose another restaurant if gluten-free options aren’t available, often taking their group with them. Daiya’s inclusive pizza solutions help operators eliminate that “veto vote” and turn lost traffic into incremental orders.

Dairy-Free and Gluten-Free Without the Compromise

Daiya’s new Gluten-Free Pizza Crust was developed specifically for foodservice kitchens. The crust delivers a crispy texture, balanced flavor, and reliable performance in high-heat ovens while remaining plant-based, gluten-free and dairy-free. This clean label, versatile crust allows operators to expand menu options without adding complexity to back-of-house operations.

“Operators using Daiya’s dairy-free mozzarella shreds have told us the same thing again and again — they need a gluten-free, dairy-free crust that performs like the rest of their menu,” said Mike Fitzgerald, Vice President of U.S. Sales at Daiya. “We tested and refined this crust in Canadian restaurant kitchens, and now we’re excited to bring it to the U.S. market so operators can serve more guests without adding back-of-house complexity.”

The new crust pairs with Daiya’s Dairy-Free Mozzarella Shreds, recognized with a 2025 FABI Award and crafted with the company’s proprietary Daiya Oat Cream™ Blend. Designed for foodservice applications, the dairy-free mozzarella melts, stretches and browns like traditional cheese and can be used as a 1:1 replacement to dairy mozzarella shreds.

Together, the gluten-free, dairy-free crust and dairy-free mozzarella give operators flexibility to offer multiple menu options from a single platform:

• Gluten-Free Pizza

• Dairy-Free Pizza

• Gluten-Free and Dairy-Free Pizza

That flexibility matters as guest expectations continue to rise. Daiya’s 2026 Away-From-Home Consumer Study* found that 72% of Millennials and 58% of all consumers actively seek gluten-free options on menus, making inclusive offerings a growing driver of traffic and loyalty.

Beyond pizza, Daiya’s Dairy-Free Mozzarella Shreds perform across a wide range of applications including calzones, fried appetizer toppings, cheese fries and salads, helping operators extend inclusive menu options while simplifying sourcing.

Operators attending Pizza Expo can see, taste and experience Daiya’s pizza solutions firsthand at Booth #1503.

*Daiya Away-From-Home Consumer Preference Survey, January 2026.

About Daiya

Daiya Foods has been creating delicious dairy-free foods since 2008. The company’s growing line includes cheeses, pizzas, Mac & Cheese, and frozen desserts made with the signature Daiya Oat Cream™ blend. Daiya products are available in more than 25,000 grocery stores across the U.S. and Canada, as well as through foodservice operators and internationally. For more information, visit www.daiyafoods.com/foodservice or follow @DaiyaFoods on Instagram and TikTok.

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