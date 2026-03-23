CPR Therapeutics Appoints Renowned Resuscitation Expert Dr. Scott T. Youngquist to Its Board of Science Advisors

PUTNEY, VT, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CPR Therapeutics Inc. (CPR-T), a development-stage medical device company, announced today the appointment of Scott T. Youngquist, MD, MS, FACEP, FAEMS, FAHA to its Board of Science Advisors. Dr. Youngquist is a Professor of Emergency Medicine and EMS Section Chief at the School of Medicine at the University of Utah and has served as Chief Medical Officer for the Salt Lake City Fire Department since 2011. He brings to the Company unparalleled expertise in emergency medical services, cardiac arrest resuscitation, and the clinical translation of novel resuscitation technologies.Dr. Youngquist completed an EMS Research Fellowship at Harbor-UCLA and holds a Master of Science in Epidemiology from UCLA. He has served as a principal investigator on numerous federally and privately funded studies, published more than 100 peer-reviewed articles, and has been recognized repeatedly as Emergency Physician of the Year by the Utah Department of Health and Human Services. His research encompasses out-of-hospital cardiac arrest epidemiology, extracorporeal CPR (ECPR), advanced airway management, and innovative resuscitation pharmacology.Dr. Norman Paradis, MD, CPR Therapeutics’ Founder and Chief Medical Officer, welcomed the appointment: “From the founding of the Company, we had hoped that Dr. Youngquist would join our Science Advisory Board. He has spent his career on the front lines of cardiac arrest research and prehospital care, and he understands better than almost anyone the gap between where resuscitation medicine stands today and where it needs to go. His insight will be invaluable as we move our innovative CPR devices toward clinical use.”Mike Black, CPR Therapeutics’ Chief Strategy Officer and an expert in the commercialization of resuscitation technologies, added: “Dr. Youngquist’s involvement reflects strong support for our technology. He has been an advocate for innovation in EMS and has personally seen the limitations of current CPR and defibrillation in the field. Having Scott as a Science Advisor not only strengthens our credibility, it sends a powerful signal to the medical and investor communities that our approach is grounded in real-world science. We are thrilled to have him with us, and I personally look forward to working with him.”Dr. Youngquist commented on his appointment: “An automated CPR device that actually improved outcomes for cardiac arrest patients would be a game changer in EMS. I have followed CPR Therapeutics’ work closely and I am enthusiastic that their multimodal technology has the potential to do exactly that – not only improving hemodynamics during CPR but enhancing the efficacy of defibrillation in a way that no current device can. I am honored to join their Science Advisory Board and look forward to contributing to this important effort.”Sudden cardiac arrest is the leading cause of death in the United States and many other high-income countries, with intact survival rates below 10% in most communities. CPR Therapeutics is developing the first advanced automated CPR system that integrates and synchronizes multiple clinical innovations – including circumferential thoracoabdominal compression, enhanced electrical countershock, integrated ventilation, and an adaptive control algorithm – into a single device that can be rapidly deployed under emergency conditions. The Company is supported by funding from the National Science Foundation and the National Institutes of Health.CPR Therapeutics Inc.CPR Therapeutics Inc. is a medical device start-up company developing the first advanced technology automated CPR system that integrates and synchronizes multiple innovations into a single system that can be easily applied under emergency conditions. The Company believes that this technology will, for the first time, demonstrate clinically significant improvements in intact survival rates following sudden cardiac arrest.

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