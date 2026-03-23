CIS Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Advance CIS Hardened Images

By strengthening our collaboration with AWS, we are making it easier for organizations to adopt secure‑by‑default cloud environments from day one.” — Curtis Dukes, Center for Internet Security

EAST GREENBUSH, NY, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Center for Internet Security, Inc. (CIS®) today announced it has signed a strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to expand the availability and adoption of CIS Hardened Images, helping organizations deploy secure by default, Benchmark aligned cloud systems more quickly and consistently across AWS environments.

CIS and AWS have collaborated for more than 25 years to bring trusted security guidance to the global cloud community, and the new SCA deepens this relationship.

CIS Hardened Images are virtual machine images pre-configured to CIS Benchmarks, providing customers with secure‑by‑default infrastructure that reduces misconfigurations, the leading cause of cloud security incidents, and accelerates compliance with industry and regulatory frameworks.

“By strengthening our collaboration with AWS, we are making it easier for organizations to adopt secure‑by‑default cloud environments from day one,” said Curtis Dukes, Executive Vice President of Security Best Practices & Automation Group at CIS. “This agreement helps customers move from security guidance to secure deployment with greater speed and confidence.”

Under the strategic collaboration agreement, CIS will:

• Integrate CIS Hardened Images more deeply into AWS field and partner motions, giving AWS sellers clearer pathways to recommend benchmark‑aligned infrastructure.

• Expand co‑marketing and co‑selling initiatives with AWS, increasing visibility and accelerating customer adoption of secure‑by‑default cloud foundations.

• Establish performance goals and operating rhythms, ensuring structured growth and measurable outcomes for customers across industries.

• Help organizations reduce operational friction, enabling them to deploy secure workloads faster and with fewer configuration errors.

Organizations across the public and private sectors rely on CIS Hardened Images to strengthen their cloud security posture, reduce remediation costs, and align with frameworks such as CIS Benchmarks, NIST CSF, PCI DSS, and ISO 27001. The SCA will make these secure images more accessible to AWS customers worldwide, supporting both regulated and commercial cloud adoption.

This collaboration underscores the commitment of CIS to help customers build trusted, secure‑by‑default cloud environments.

For more information on CIS products and services, visit cisecurity.org.

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About CIS:

The Center for Internet Security, Inc. (CIS®) makes the connected world a safer place for people, businesses, and governments through our core competencies of collaboration and innovation. We are a community-driven nonprofit, responsible for the CIS Critical Security Controls® and CIS Benchmarks®, globally recognized best practices for securing IT systems and data. We lead a global community of IT professionals to continuously refine these standards to proactively safeguard against emerging threats. Our CIS Hardened Images® provide secure, on-demand, scalable computing environments in the cloud. CIS is home to the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center® (MS-ISAC®), the trusted resource for cyber threat prevention, protection, response, and recovery for U.S. State, Local, Tribal, and Territorial (SLTT) government entities. To learn more, visit CISecurity.org or follow us on X: @CISecurity.

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