Sur180 Therapeutics and Nura Health Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Endometriosis Care

Jaydie Valles, Research Associate and main laboratory technician for Sur180 Therapeutics, conducting endometriosis research at the Sur180 Therapeutics laboratory in Ponce, Puerto Rico. Idhaliz Flores, Ph.D., Co-Founder & Chair of the Scientific Board at Sur180 Therapeutics and Chief Scientific Officer at Nura Health, is part of the scientific team developing a novel non-hormonal treatment for endometriosis. Varun Kapoor, MD, MBA, Co-Founder & CEO of Nura Health, leading the precision diagnostics behind the strategic partnership with Sur180 Therapeutics to advance earlier diagnosis and targeted treatment for endometriosis.

Scientists from Puerto Rico and the U.S. advance earlier diagnosis and non-hormonal treatment for endometriosis, affecting more than 1 in 10 women.

Together, we can align biological insights with targeted interventions, accelerating rapid diagnosis and a more precise model of care for endometriosis patients across millions of affected women.” — Varun Kapoor, MD, Co-Founder & CEO, Nura Health

PONCE, PUERTO RICO, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sur180 Therapeutics and Nura Health announced a strategic research collaboration, approved by the Boards of both companies, designed to integrate non-invasive precision diagnostics with next-generation non-hormonal therapeutics for endometriosis.Endometriosis affects more than 1 in 10 women of reproductive age globally, and diagnosis often takes 7–10 years, delaying access to appropriate treatment and prolonging suffering. For many patients, the condition goes far beyond a painful period — affecting work, relationships, and mental health every single day. This partnership brings together two complementary scientific strengths to accelerate solutions for earlier detection and biologically targeted treatment.Under this agreement, Sur180 and Nura Health will coordinate research workflows, data-sharing, biomarker analytics, and exploratory clinical activities aimed at improving diagnostic accuracy and guiding treatment selection. The collaboration supports each company’s independently developed technologies, creating a unified framework where diagnostic insights and therapeutic innovation reinforce one another and enable optimized care delivery through precision medicine.“This collaboration creates a bridge between precision diagnostics and targeted therapeutic development , allowing us to move from risk stratification and early detection to biologically informed treatment strategies,” said Idhaliz Flores, Ph.D., Co-Founder & Chair of the Scientific Board at Sur180 Therapeutics and Chief Scientific Officer at Nura Health. “At a moment when endometriosis care is shifting toward personalized medicine, aligning diagnostic insights with therapeutic innovation is both timely and transformative.”Nura Health brings a robust multi-modal biomarker signature, deep patient subtyping and phenotyping, and precision diagnostic platform integration, while Sur180 Therapeutics contributes translational therapeutic development grounded in molecular mechanisms and preclinical evidence using novel, non-hormonal targets that have demonstrated significant benefit in reducing endometriosis lesion size and inflammation.Co-Founder & CEO of Nura Health, Varun Kapoor, MD, emphasized the unique value of combining both teams’ expertise: “Together, we can align biological insights with targeted interventions, accelerating both rapid diagnosis and a more precise and responsive model of care for endometriosis patients that better addresses the complex disease burden across millions of affected women.”By integrating biomarker discovery, clinical subtyping analytics, real-world data, and emerging therapeutic pathways, the partnership aims to break away from the traditional symptom-based approach. This unified effort supports a future standard of precision care defined by earlier detection, risk-informed follow-up, and mechanism-driven treatment selection.About Sur180 TherapeuticsSur180 Therapeutics is a women-centered biotechnology company developing non-hormonal therapeutics for endometriosis. With a majority Puerto Rican team and research conducted primarily from Ponce, Puerto Rico, Sur180 is built on more than 20 years of translational research. The company targets the stress-response pathway (CRHR1) to provide long-term pain relief without hormone suppression. Sur180 has secured a competitive, peer-reviewed grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to advance its novel therapeutic approach and maintains active preclinical and translational research programs.About Nura HealthNura Health is a precision diagnostics company developing breakthrough non-invasive diagnostic tests and digital platform tools for women’s health. Through multiomic biomarker discovery, disease stratification, and AI-driven clinical platforms, Nura delivers actionable insights that support rapid diagnosis, longitudinal patient monitoring, and personalized care pathways, enabling expedited management of endometriosis, systemic complications, and associated inflammatory & metabolic conditions. Nura Health is supported by funding from the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H), strengthening its mission to accelerate high-impact diagnostic innovations that accelerate end-to-end care for millions of women.

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