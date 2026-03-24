Tier4 Group Launches The Next Tier, a Leadership Podcast Focused on the Decisions That Shape Careers and Organizations

The Next Tier Podcast Tier4 Group

Tier4 Group announced the launch of The Next Tier, a new leadership podcast exploring the people-decisions and moments that shape organizations and careers.

The Next Tier isn’t just for leaders. It’s for anyone who wants to understand how leaders actually think.” — Robert Bouchard, COO, Tier4 Group

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tier4 Group, a leading professional recruitment firm specializing in technology talent, today announced the launch of The Next Tier, a new leadership podcast exploring the real decisions, defining moments, and people-strategy choices that shape organizations and careers.Hosted by Betsy Robinson, Founder and CEO of Tier4 Group, and Robert Bouchard, COO of Tier4 Group, The Next Tier features candid conversations with executives, founders, and industry leaders across technology, business, and talent. Each episode goes beyond titles and résumés to uncover the experiences, lessons, and uncommon turning points that influence how high-performing teams and organizations are built.“We didn’t start The Next Tier to add more noise. We started it to open up the kinds of conversations I’ve been fortunate to have for years with leaders who are in the arena, making real decisions, building, transforming, and still evolving," said Robinson. "At Tier4, we believe success at the highest levels isn’t accidental. It’s uncommon. And it’s on purpose. This podcast is about understanding what actually gets people there, and helping others reach their next tier, not with theory, but with real perspective from people doing the work.”The podcast’s inaugural episode features Jennifer Baker , Chief Information Officer at Arvest Bank, and explores her journey to becoming a senior technology executive, leading large-scale technology transformation, and navigating leadership as a woman in tech. Released during Women’s History Month, the conversation highlights the realities of executive decision-making, lessons learned along the way, and what it takes to build resilient teams in complex, high-change environments.The Next Tier examines how leaders balance data, technology, and human judgment when making high-stakes hiring and leadership decisions—decisions that ultimately shape teams, careers, and companies. Listeners walk away with a sharper perspective, practical insight, and the confidence to make more intentional decisions in their own organizations.“The Next Tier isn’t just for leaders. It’s for anyone who wants to understand how leaders actually think,” said Robert Bouchard, COO of Tier4 Group. “We examine how data, technology, and human judgment come together to drive high-stakes decisions, and why those moments ultimately shape teams, careers, and companies.”The podcast is now available on Spotify Apple , Amazon Music, or wherever you get your podcasts, with full episodes streaming and new conversations released monthly.About Tier4 GroupTier4 Group is a woman-owned recruitment firm specializing in connecting exceptional technology talent with top-tier employers seeking to fill critical roles and execute projects. By combining advanced recruitment automation with a personalized approach, Tier4 Group strives to identify the best fit for both the customer and the candidate. Tier4 Group has been recognized as one of the nation's fastest-growing companies for seven consecutive years on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list. Tier4 Group has also received multiple honors from the Atlanta Business Chronicle, including five consecutive Pacesetter Awards and recognition as one of Georgia's Best Places to Work. To learn more, visit www.tier4group.com.About RetainedRetained is a premier executive search firm specializing in placing senior leaders in the technology and non-profit sectors. Operating as a subsidiary of Tier4 Group and led by Tino Mantella, President & Managing Partner, Retained combines human expertise with AI and advanced recruitment technology to deliver unparalleled talent acquisition solutions to organizations seeking top executive talent. For more information, visit www.retained.com.###For media inquiries, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.