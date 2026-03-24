As AI Transforms Travel Planning, Human Expertise Becomes the New Luxury

AI is transforming travel, but human expertise is more valuable than ever. Inspired Travel Group highlights the rise of relationship-driven, high-touch travel.

People don’t just want a list of hotel options. They want someone who understands how they travel—their pace, their priorities, the moments that will make the experience truly memorable.” — Danielle Riddle, Co-Founder & CEO

VANCOUVER, CANADA, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Future of Travel Is Human: Why AI Is Reinforcing the Role of Travel AdvisorsArtificial intelligence is rapidly transforming how travellers research and plan trips. From automated itinerary builders to AI-powered booking tools, technology is making travel planning faster and more accessible than ever.Yet as these tools become more widespread, many travellers are rediscovering the value of something increasingly rare in the digital age: human expertise.For Inspired Travel Group , a boutique luxury travel management company specializing in high-touch travel planning and executive travel services, the rise of AI is not replacing travel advisors — it is reinforcing their importance.“We’re entering an era where travel inspiration may begin with AI, but meaningful travel experiences still require human insight,” said Danielle Riddle, Co-Founder and CEO of Inspired Travel Group. “Technology can generate itineraries. What it cannot do is understand the emotional context of a trip: why someone is travelling, what they need from that experience, and how to protect it when things change.”Modern travel has become increasingly complex, shaped by shifting entry requirements, operational disruptions, geopolitical developments, and evolving traveller expectations.“When travel goes perfectly, the advisor’s work is invisible,” Danielle said. “But when something changes—a cancelled flight, a sudden disruption, or a security concern— having someone you can call, who understands your itinerary and can respond immediately makes all the difference.”This human oversight has become particularly important for businesses navigating traveller safety and duty-of-care responsibilities, where companies are increasingly expected to know where employees are travelling and ensure they have support if conditions change.Inspired Travel Group supports corporate clients in both Canada and in the United States through its sister company, Inspired Corporate Travel , helping travellers navigate complex global journeys with concierge-level support before, during, and after every trip.While AI excels at processing information and comparing travel options, Danielle notes that many travellers are now seeking something technology alone cannot deliver: context, judgement, and personalization.“What we’re seeing is a return to relationship-driven travel,” she explained. “People don’t just want a list of hotel options. They want someone who understands how they travel—their pace, their priorities, the moments that will make the experience truly memorable.”For Inspired Travel Group, the future of travel planning is not a choice between technology and human expertise, but a thoughtful combination of both. “AI can make travel planning faster,” Danielle said. “But human expertise makes it better. The real opportunity is using technology to support the advisor’s work, while preserving the thoughtful guidance that travellers still value most.”As global travel continues to evolve, Danielle believes the definition of luxury travel is shifting as well.“Luxury today isn’t just about five-star hotels,” she added. “It’s about confidence — knowing that someone is guiding the experience from start to finish so travellers can focus on being present in the journey.”About Inspired Travel GroupInspired Travel Group is a boutique travel management company focused on executive and corporate travel, group travel, and curated retreats, providing strategic travel oversight, duty-of-care support, and seamless global coordination for businesses and their leadership teams. Complementing this is a high-touch leisure offering, designed with the same human-first philosophy and concierge-level precision.

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