Phil Wickham Releases Song Of The Saints (Deluxe) and Begins Spring Tour

Phil Wickham, Song Of The Saints (Deluxe) Cover

Multi-Platinum-selling, GRAMMY®-nominated modern worship artist Phil Wickham has released Song Of The Saints (Deluxe), available now.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Multi-Platinum-selling, GRAMMY-nominated modern worship artist Phil Wickham has released Song Of The Saints (Deluxe), available now. The special 2-disc deluxe edition reimagines the powerful songs from his acclaimed album Song Of The Saints, offering listeners expanded moments of worship through new collaborations, refreshed arrangements, live recordings, and remixes. See the complete track listing for the 34-song project below and listen to the deluxe edition here The newly released project features exciting collaborations with Lauren Daigle, Brandon Lake, Elevation Worship, Crowder, Jamie MacDonald, CAIN, and Chris Tomlin, along with a new version of the record-setting No. 1 single “What An Awesome God” featuring Michael W. Smith. This also includes remixes of songs, such as "Homesick For Heaven," which is currently No. 1 on three radio charts (Mediabase Christian Audience, Billboard Christian Airplay, Mediabase Christian AC Activator).Celebrating the deluxe album’s release, Wickham has also announced the fall run of his Song of the Saints Tour, a continuation of the spring run, where many dates are selling fast. Promoted by TPR, the tour will span 40 cities across the U.S. with special guest Jamie MacDonald joining all dates and Tauren Wells appearing exclusively on the 24-city spring run. Each night will feature powerful moments of worship with favorites like “This Is Our God,” “House of the Lord,” and “Hymn of Heaven,” along with songs from Song of the Saints. The tour offers fans an opportunity to experience the heart behind the deluxe album in a live setting, gathering together to lift up the name of Jesus. Tickets are on sale now. For tour dates and more information, visit philwickham.com/tour DISC 1It Really Is Amazing Grace (with Crowder)Running To A Runaway (with Lauren Daigle)Able (with Brandon Lake)God Is Good (with CAIN)Flowers (with Jamie MacDonald)So So Good (Live) (with Elevation Worship)What An Awesome God (Song Session) (with Michael W. Smith)Song Of The Saints (Live) (with Chris Tomlin)Homesick For Heaven (Live)What An Awesome God (Live)The King Is In The Room (Live)Fear Has No Power (Live)Psalm 8 (Hallé)Running To A Runaway (AndyG remix)Homesick For Heaven (Petey Remix)It’s Always Been You (HGHTS Remix)Everyday Hallelujah (Voice Memo)Everyday Hallelujah (Hidden Track)DISC 2So So GoodAbleWhat An Awesome GodSong Of The SaintsHomesick For HeavenFlowersThe King Is In The RoomGod Is GoodRunning To A RunawayResurrection StoryBecause He Lives (Moment)What If I Told You (ft. Billy Graham)The Day I Met YouMiracle MakerWondrous CrossThe Stand (Amen)About Phil Wickham: Phil Wickham is a GRAMMYnominated, Dove Award-winning modern worship artist whose songs have been sung in churches around the world. His first single off his upcoming record, "The King Is In The Room,” is a powerful reminder to the truth that Jesus is present with us, ready to move and set people free as we gather in His name. His 2024 Grammy-nominated album, I Believe, went No.1 on the Billboard Top Christian Albums, while his song, "House Of The Lord,” remained No.1 on the Billboard Christian AC Airplay Chart for multiple weeks. In 2023, Wickham was nominated for two GRAMMYawards in the category of “Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song,” recognizing the songs “Hymn of Heaven" and “Holy Forever.” At the 2024 GMA Dove Awards, Wickham was the most awarded artist, winning "Song of the Year" for "Holy Forever," "Worship Album of the Year" for I Believe, as well as "Christmas Recorded Song of the Year" for "Manger Throne." From his Gold-certified singles “This is Amazing Grace” and “Living Hope,” to his record-breaking song "What An Awesome God," Wickham’s music has received more than two billion streams in the U.S. alone across his catalog and platforms. Wickham’s discography includes ten full-length projects, multiple Christmas releases, and a series of popular Singalong records. In his most recent book, "I Believe Devotional,” Phil invites people on a 14-day journey toward living a life of greater faith.

Official lyric video for "Flowers (with Jamie MacDonald)" from Phil Wickham & Jamie MacDonald

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.