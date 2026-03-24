Jersey Shore Wave Returns to Hinchliffe Stadium for 2026 Season, Expands Impact with Youth Scholarship Initiative

WNFC Powerhouse Returns to Historic Paterson for Second Season, Pledging Game-Day Scholarships to the Next Generation of Female Athletes

PATERSON, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Building on the momentum of a breakout inaugural year, the Jersey Shore Wave of the Women’s National Football Conference (WNFC) is kicking off the 2026 season with the return of home games at Hinchliffe Stadium and the launch of a new community-first scholarship program, reinforcing the team’s growing presence both on the field and in the community.The Wave, a roster of over 50 elite athletes aged 18 to 50, represents the pinnacle of full-contact women’s tackle football. These athletes - who balance careers, motherhood, and education - travel from across New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania to compete in one of the world’s most physically demanding leagues. This season, they return to the iconic Hinchliffe Stadium in Paterson, along with the launch of a new youth scholarship initiative designed to invest directly in the next generation of female athletes.2026 Home Schedule @ Hinchcliffe StadiumEach home game is designed to be more than a matchup. It is an opportunity for families, youth teams, and community members to witness high-level competition and support the continued growth of women’s athletics in the region.• April 4 | Girls in Sports Day: A high-energy kickoff celebrating female youth athletes. The Wave invites school groups and recreation programs to witness elite competition firsthand.• April 18 | Super Fan Day: A community-driven event featuring dedicated student sections and interactive fan experiences designed to create the most electric atmosphere in the WNFC.• May 16 | The Blackout Game (Season Finale): Fans are encouraged to wear black for a playoff-caliber environment as the Wave closes out the home season.Jersey Shore Wave Youth Scholarship InitiativeBeginning in 2026, the Jersey Shore Wave will award a scholarship at each home game to a female athlete ages 6–17 in attendance.The scholarship initiative is a cornerstone of the organization’s community commitment, directly supporting youth participation in sports, easing financial barriers for families, and reinforcing the message that girls belong in every arena of competition.“When a young female athlete walks into Hinchliffe Stadium and sees women competing in full-contact football at this level, it changes what feels possible,” said Owner Dawn Sherman. “We’re building more than a team. We’re creating visibility, access, and a clear pathway for the next generation of female athletes who deserve to see themselves on this field.”As women’s sports continue to experience unprecedented national growth, the Jersey Shore Wave is establishing itself as a serious competitive program and a permanent women’s sports presence in the region. Tickets, sponsorship opportunities, and volunteer information are available now at jerseyshorefb.com

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