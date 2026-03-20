Press Releases

03/20/2026

Attorney General Tong Secures Federal Court Order Protecting Gender Affirming Care

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong and a coalition of 21 states and The District of Columbia yesterday secured a federal court order blocking an unlawful attempt by the Trump Administration to pressure healthcare providers into ending care for youth with gender dysphoria. The Court granted the States’ motion for summary judgment, ruling the Administration cannot threaten to cut off hospitals and clinics from Medicare and Medicaid, for providing gender-affirming care.

“Trump and RFK Jr. tried to deny care and force a radical political agenda on doctors and families by weaponizing Medicare and Medicaid funding. This was cruel and illegal, and we just beat them in court. We’re going to keep fighting and winning to protect the right of families and doctors to make personal medical decisions free from political interference,” said Attorney General Tong.

Joining Attorney General Tong in this lawsuit are the attorneys general of California, Colorado, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawai’i, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, and the governor of Pennsylvania.

Media Contact:

Elizabeth Benton

elizabeth.benton@ct.gov

Consumer Inquiries:

860-808-5318

attorney.general@ct.gov