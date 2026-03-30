Manhattan Book Group Announces Gold Win for 'Little Boy, I Know Your Name' in the 2026 Manhattan Book Awards

NY, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Manhattan Book Group proudly announces that “ Little Boy, I Know Your Name : A Second-Generation Memoir from Inherited Holocaust Trauma” by Mitchell Raff, has been awarded gold in the 2026 Manhattan Book Awards . The honor recognizes exceptional storytelling, originality, and imaginative scope in contemporary publishing.The Manhattan Book Awards is a year-round literary recognition program honoring outstanding books from independent and hybrid publishers worldwide. Titles are judged by an industry-experienced panel and evaluated on criteria including narrative strength, originality, production quality, and overall impact. Gold honors are reserved for books that exemplify excellence within their genre and demonstrate exceptional craft.About the Book:Born in the Shadow. Not Defined by the Past.In his unflinchingly honest memoir, Mitchell Raff candidly recounts his journey to overcome generational trauma and break free from decades of addiction. With raw vulnerability, he lays bare his destructive coping mechanisms and the far-reaching consequences they wrought on his life and on those around him.Suffering abuse at the hands of his Holocaust-survivor mother, Mitchell was later kidnapped from Los Angeles to Israel before finding refuge with loving relatives back in America. In his adult life, the echoes of trauma forced Mitchell into patterns of substance abuse, sexual vices, and toxic relationships. But at a certain point, Mitchell explains, you need to own your decisions, for better or worse. After years of painful self-examination and work, Mitchell settled into a healthy relationship and found the strength to endure blows that once would have destroyed him.Mitchell’s unfiltered account of his trials, failures, and ultimate breakthrough to become the man he always wanted to be is living proof that cycles of generational trauma can be broken, that even the deepest wounds can soften, and that though the road is difficult, it is within reach to not only survive but thrive.“Tragic, captivating, and quietly triumphant.”- Pacific Book Review“A deeply personal exploration of the effects of trauma on the next generation”- Literary TitanAbout Manhattan Book GroupManhattan Book Group is a New York–based independent publishing organization dedicated to discovering, developing, and promoting exceptional voices across fiction and nonfiction. Through its publishing services, imprints, and literary recognition programs—including the Manhattan Book Awards—the company champions quality storytelling, professional standards, and meaningful visibility for authors worldwide.

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