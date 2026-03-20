WBI Investments’ Platform Named ‘Retirement Management Solution Provider of the Year’ - 2026 FinTech Breakthrough Awards

Advisor technology platform combines behavioral planning, portfolio construction, and automation to serve as an outsourced CIO and COO for wealth advisors.

RED BANK, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WBI Investments (WBI) today announced that its Cy advisor platform has been named “Retirement Management Solution Provider of the Year” in the 2026 FinTech Breakthrough Awards, recognizing Cy’s innovation in transforming retirement planning into a fully integrated advisor platform that functions as an outsourced CIO and COO for wealth advisors.

The award was presented as part of the 10th annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards program, conducted by FinTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global financial technology market.

The 2026 program marks the 10th anniversary of the awards, which attracted more than 4,500 nominations from fintech innovators worldwide. After a rigorous evaluation and scoring process conducted by FinTech Breakthrough’s panel of independent industry experts, WBI was selected as the Retirement Management Solution Provider of the Year, joining a distinguished group of winners that includes Mastercard, Intuit, Betterment, Capital One, NerdWallet, Webull, Fiserv, Payoneer, Gusto, Citizens Bank, Moody’s, and Xero, among others.

WBI’s Cy platform blends the efficiency of advanced technology with the insight of a human advisor to deliver a highly personalized retirement planning and investment experience. The platform translates client goals into actionable investment strategies using planning logic, behavioral finance insights, and institutional portfolio construction tools.

Cy’s Required Rate of Return framework converts retirement goals into a clear investment target, incorporating time horizon, cash flow needs, taxes, and inflation. The platform also introduces a behavioral dimension through its loss “gut-check” simulator, which exposes clients to realistic historical market drawdowns and identifies the emotional point at which volatility becomes uncomfortable. This insight helps advisors construct portfolios that clients are more likely to maintain through full market cycles.

Advisors and clients can also use Cy to model historical withdrawal scenarios on demand, demonstrating how proposed retirement income strategies would have performed across real market environments.

Beyond retirement planning, Cy integrates portfolio construction, operational automation, and investment implementation into a unified platform that effectively functions as an outsourced CIO and COO for wealth advisors. By combining investment strategy, planning tools, and operational infrastructure into a single system, Cy enables advisors to spend more time guiding client decisions and less time managing operational complexity.

“Cy doesn’t just automate retirement planning—it redefines it by operationalizing it and setting a new standard for how advice is delivered, implemented, and sustained,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, FinTech Breakthrough. “Cy combines human guidance with hyper-personalization and full-lifecycle automation so advisors can focus on client decisions rather than operational burden. The result is a solution that reflects both a client’s financial needs and emotional comfort. We’re proud to recognize WBI with ‘Retirement Management Solution Provider of the Year’ for Cy.”

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards program was founded to recognize innovators, leaders, and visionaries across categories including Digital Banking, Personal Finance, Cryptocurrencies, Lending, Payments, Investments, RegTech, and InsurTech. The 2026 program represents the 10th anniversary of the awards, highlighting a decade of companies transforming financial services through technology.

“Rather than forcing clients into static models, Cy creates purpose-built portfolios that evolve with life stages, market conditions, and changing goals,” said Don Schreiber, Jr., Founder and Co-CEO at WBI Investments. “We designed Cy to support true customization—blending low-risk and high-risk strategies, traditional and alternative investments, and income and growth sleeves within a single coordinated solution.”

Schreiber added that the platform continues to expand across the full financial lifecycle.

“In early Q2 2026, we will introduce new Tax Transition and Estate Planning modules, extending Cy’s ability to help advisors guide clients through tax-efficient portfolio transitions and multi-generational wealth planning. Our goal is to remove friction from the retirement planning process and automate the work behind the scenes so advisors can stay front and center—guiding life decisions instead of pushing paperwork.”

About WBI Investments

WBI Investments, LLC is a leading provider of investment management solutions with a forty-year commitment to helping financial professionals optimize client outcomes. By combining innovative technology, research-driven strategies, and institutional portfolio management, WBI empowers advisors and institutions to build and maintain portfolios aligned with the unique needs and preferences of their clients.

WBI is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Registration of an investment adviser does not imply any specific level of skill or training and does not constitute an endorsement of the firm by the Commission.

For more information, visit wbiinvestments.com.



About FinTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership around the globe, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring breakthrough innovation in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products.

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for standout achievements in categories including Payments, Personal Finance, Cryptocurrency, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech, and more. For more information visit FinTechBreakthrough.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its recognition programs and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

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