Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys Launch New Cerritos, CA Office

Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys: An award-winning law firm with 2,500 Five-Star Reviews and a deep community commitment. Karns & Karns founding partners, Mike Karns and Bill Karns, celebrate their sixth consecutive year (2021-2026) of being recognized by The Best Lawyers in America®. Trial Attorneys Darryl Meigs and Mia Hong lead the specialized Sexual Abuse and Assault Division at Karns & Karns, providing dedicated nationwide representation for survivors of institutional and rideshare-related misconduct.

Family-owned trial firm expands its Southern California presence with a specialized "Pivot" location focused on catastrophic accidents and survivor advocacy

Cerritos is a vital economic and residential engine for Southern California, and our new office here allows us to be 'boots on the ground' for our clients in this region” — Mike Karns

CERRITOS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys, a premier family-owned law firm with over $300 million recovered, has officially opened its doors in Cerritos, California. This new location serves as a critical strategic pivot from the firm's central Commerce hub, providing residents of Cerritos, Artesia, Lakewood, and the surrounding Gateway Cities with elite, trial-ready representation for personal injury and institutional abuse claims.A Strategic "Pivot" for Southern California AdvocacyThe opening of the Cerritos office is a cornerstone of the firm’s mission to provide localized, high-stakes legal resources to high-growth suburban corridors. By establishing this regional hub, Karns & Karns ensures that clients in the Southeast Los Angeles and North Orange County areas have a dedicated "war room" for their legal battles without having to travel to the dense urban centers of Los Angeles."Cerritos is a vital economic and residential engine for Southern California, and our new office here allows us to be 'boots on the ground' for our clients in this region," said Mike Karns, founding partner. "Our strategy is simple: we go where the people are. This office acts as a pivot from our Commerce location, ensuring that whether you are dealing with a devastating freeway collision or a sensitive abuse claim, you have a powerhouse trial team in your own backyard."The "Direct-Advocacy" Difference: Why Your Choice of Attorney MattersThe California legal market is increasingly saturated with high-volume "marketing firms" that function as referral engines. These entities often accept cases only to refer them to outside counsel for actual litigation. Karns & Karns is setting a higher standard through transparency and direct representation."When you hire a firm based on a billboard, you deserve to know who is actually going to handle your case," said Mike Karns. "At Karns & Karns, we handle our own litigation in-house. We believe that the relationship built between an attorney and a client from the very beginning is what wins cases in the courtroom. We encourage every potential client to ask: 'Is the owner of this firm a trial attorney who will actually stand next to me in front of a judge?' At our firm, the answer is always yes."Division I: Personal Injury & Commercial Accident LitigationThe Cerritos office features a dedicated division focused on high-stakes accident reconstruction and aggressive litigation. The firm specializes in:Commercial & Delivery Truck Accidents: Holding massive corporate fleets accountable, including Amazon, UPS, and FedEx, as well as their third-party delivery contractors.18-Wheeler & Semi-Truck Collisions: Specialized litigation for accidents on the 91, 605, and 5 freeways involving driver fatigue and safety violations.Car, Motorcycle, and Pedestrian Accidents: Trial-ready representation for high-impact collisions and surface street injuries throughout the Gateway Cities.Construction & Scaffolding Injuries: Expert advocacy for workers and pedestrians injured by negligent site management or structural failures.Division II: Sexual Abuse & Institutional AdvocacyRecognizing the profound sensitivity required for abuse claims, Karns & Karns maintains a separate, trauma-informed division. This department provides a safe environment and expert trial skill for:Rideshare Sexual Abuse: Pursuing justice for survivors of misconduct and assault during Uber or Lyft trips.Workplace Sexual Abuse & Harassment: Holding employers and major corporations accountable for professional misconduct and safety failures.Foster Care & Institutional Negligence: Representing survivors of abuse within state-regulated systems and private facilities.Juvenile Detention Center Abuse: Specialized litigation for misconduct and safety failures within youth facilities.The Karns & Karns No-Fee GuaranteeKarns & Karns believes that everyone deserves elite legal representation, regardless of their financial situation. The firm operates on a strict No-Fee Guarantee:Zero Upfront Costs: The firm advances all costs for expert testimony, accident reconstruction, and court filings.No Win, No Fee: Clients pay nothing out of pocket. The firm only receives a fee if a successful financial recovery is secured.About Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys:Karns & Karns is a family-owned law firm with a national reputation for excellence. With over 2,500 five-star reviews and a "Trial-First" approach, the firm specializes in commercial vehicle accidents, wrongful death, and institutional sexual abuse. By refusing to function as a "referral mill," Karns & Karns ensures that every client receives the direct, licensed expertise they deserve.Cerritos Office Location:17777 Center Ct Dr S, #600Cerritos, CA 90703(562) 539-1966General Inquiries:1-800-4THEWIN (1-800-484-3946)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.