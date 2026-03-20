JUARA Launches New Hand and Body Washes, Expanding International Spa and Hospitality Presence

The Candlenut Hand and Body Wash from JUARA features the brand’s signature candlenut fragrance - a warm, mood-boosting fragrance. The Tiare Jasmine Hand and Body Wash contains softening and conditioning ingredients that nourish and protect the skin.

UARA Skincare, a skincare and wellness company, has introduced two new products designed for both home and hospitality environments.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JUARA Skincare, a skincare and wellness company inspired by the traditional Indonesian practice of Jamu, has introduced two new products designed for both home and hospitality environments: the Candlenut Hand and Body Wash and the Tiare Jasmine Hand and Body Wash. This launch reflects the company’s continued expansion into the global wellness and spa space, where thoughtfully formulated bath and body products, such as those from JUARA, are increasingly seen as part of holistic self-care.

Inspired by centuries-old Indonesian beauty traditions, JUARA blends botanical ingredients and aromatic elements commonly associated with restorative rituals in Southeast Asian wellness culture. In spa environments, these traditions often extend beyond spa treatments themselves to include everyday moments such as handwashing and bathing, which are increasingly designed to feel intentional, calming, and immersive.

Designed for gentle cleansing and daily hydration, the new hand and body washes are expertly crafted to deliver a refreshing sensory experience that aligns with professional luxury spa environments. The Candlenut Hand and Body Wash features the brand's signature Candlenut scent, a warm, tropical aroma, while the Tiare Jasmine Hand and Body Wash offers an uplifting, fresh fragrance.

The introduction of these specific products builds upon JUARA’s already established presence in highly regarded international wellness destinations. The brand’s products are currently featured at exclusive locations, including the renowned Polynesian Day Spa in Rotorua, New Zealand. Furthermore, JUARA maintains a strong and growing footprint across numerous luxury hotels and destination spas in Indonesia, such as the Tugu Resort in Bali and the Inaria Spa at InterContinental Hotel in Jakarta, the very region where the brand’s roots and wellness philosophies originate.

Beyond spa environments, JUARA continues to expand its sensory offerings through lifestyle products that bring elements of the spa experience into the home. JUARA recently introduced a Candle & Diffuser Set featuring their Joy Candle and Candlenut Reed Diffuser, the latter of which features the same signature scent found in the Candlenut Hand and Body Wash.

Beyond its product offerings and hospitality presence, JUARA seeks to help individuals cultivate joy and improved well-being through immersive wellness retreats. JUARA’s wellness retreats are hosted in Bali, Indonesia, and are designed to invite self-reflection and mindful connection, offering participants a chance to slow down, engage with traditional practices, and explore the holistic principles that inspire the brand. By combining the restorative power of the island’s environment with thoughtfully guided experiences, JUARA’s retreats encourage a deeper understanding of personal well-being and the rituals that support it.

The JUARA Story of Jamu

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