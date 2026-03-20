UOG (United One) America, Inc Highlights Expanding Global Demand for CES 2026 Award-Winning Wearable Wellness Solutions

UOG CES 2026 Awards uog ces 2026 winning awards UOG Knee Sleeves

Award-Winning UOG Wearable Wellness Products Drive Growing Demand Across Athletes, Teams, and Everyday Users Worldwide

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- United One (Group) America, Inc today announced that its wellness technology brand UOG (United One Group) Healthcare is experiencing rapidly expanding global demand following its recognition at CES2026, where the company received two (2) TWICE Picks Awards and one (1) TechRadar Pro Picks Award.As awareness grows, UOG’s wearable wellness solutions are increasingly being adopted not only by individual consumers, but also by athletic communities, training groups, and performance-focused organizations seeking practical, non-invasive recovery and circulation support solutions.At CES 2026, UOG received:• Two TWICE Picks Awards for the UOG 5-in-All Wellness Band and UOG 5-in-All Wellness Foot Pain Relief & Diabetic Support Socks• One TechRadar Pro Picks Award for the UOG 5-in-All Wellness BandThese editorial awards highlight UOG’s ability to deliver real-world usability, performance, and daily wellness value, reinforcing trust among both consumers and professionals.Since CES 2026, UOG has seen strong user adoption across sports training environments, workplace settings, and recovery-focused routines, with customers emphasizing consistent improvements in comfort, endurance, and fatigue reduction.A fitness coach working with group training sessions noted that participants using UOG Performance Sports Socks experienced more stable foot support and reduced fatigue during extended workouts, particularly in high-intensity interval training environments.Growing Demand Across Athletes, Teams, and Active LifestylesUOG’s wearable solutions are increasingly being recognized as practical performance-support tools, especially in environments where long-duration activity and recovery balance are critical.From independent athletes to organized sports teams, users are incorporating UOG products into their routines to support:• Endurance during training and competition• Faster post-activity recovery• Reduced fatigue during extended physical activity• Consistent comfort during long wearIn particular, the UOG 5-in-All Wellness Performance Sports Socks are gaining attention as a multi-functional performance solution adaptable across various sports and work environments.Advanced Black Diamond Carbon Technology & Nano Silver TechnologyUOG’s wearable wellness platform is powered by its proprietary Advanced Black Diamond Carbon Technology & Nano Silver Technology, developed to support circulation, comfort, and recovery through everyday wear.Advanced Black Diamond Carbon Technology is designed to help stimulate blood flow and promote circulation, while maintaining flexibility and breathability in textile form.Nano Silver Technology enhances hygiene and odor control, supporting long-duration wear in demanding environments such as training sessions, work shifts, and travel.Together, these technologies provide a non-invasive, wearable approach to daily wellness, eliminating the need for electronics, charging, or complex setup.Key benefits include:• Circulation Support• Muscle Recovery Assistance• Reduced Fatigue• Breathable Comfort• Anti-Odor ProtectionFeatured Award-Winning ProductsUOG 5-in-All Wellness BandTWICE Picks Awards Winner & TechRadar Pro Picks Awards Winner – CES 2026The UOG 5-in-All Wellness Band continues to gain attention for its simplicity and versatility as a wearable recovery solution.Users report benefits such as:• Improved relaxation and rest• Reduced tension in neck and shoulders• Enhanced comfort during travel and sleepOne user shared that after incorporating the Wellness Band into daily use, he experienced more consistent relaxation during high-stress work periods.→ Ideal for: professionals, travelers, and individuals seeking daily recovery supportUOG 5-in-All Wellness Foot Pain Relief & Diabetic Support SocksTWICE Picks Awards Winner – CES 2026Designed for daily wear and long-hour comfort, these socks provide structured support without excessive pressure.Users report:• Reduced foot fatigue after long standing hours• Improved comfort during daily movement• Supportive wear for sensitive or circulation-related conditions→ Ideal for: healthcare workers, retail professionals, and individuals with foot sensitivityPerformance-Focused InnovationUOG 5-in-All Wellness Performance Sports SocksThe UOG 5-in-All Wellness Performance Sports Socks are emerging as a core product for athletic performance and group training environments.Designed to support a wide range of activities, these socks offer:• Stability through arch support structure• Circulation support during movement• Shock absorption for impact reduction• Breathability for extended wearUnlike traditional sports socks, UOG’s design enables use across multiple sports disciplines, making them suitable for:• Running• Gym training• Team sports (basketball, soccer, etc.)• Outdoor activities• High-mobility work environmentsA training group organizer reported that members using the socks experienced consistent comfort throughout full training sessions, with reduced complaints of foot fatigue.→ Ideal for: athletes, teams, fitness groups, and active professionalsUOG 5-in-All Wellness Knee SleevesUOG’s Knee Sleeves are designed to support joint stability and movement confidence.Users report:• Reduced stiffness after physical activity• Improved comfort during extended movement• Support during both training and daily activities→ Ideal for: athletes, active adults, and seniorsReal-World Integration Across Daily LifeUOG’s wearable wellness solutions are designed for continuous use across real-life environments, including:• Workplace settings• Travel• Athletic training• Daily recovery routinesBy eliminating reliance on electronics, UOG enables users to integrate wellness seamlessly into everyday life.Commitment to Practical Wellness InnovationUOG continues to focus on delivering solutions that are:• Easy to use• Comfortable for extended wear• Effective without complexity• Suitable across diverse lifestyles“As more users adopt our products, we are seeing strong validation that wearable wellness solutions must be practical, consistent, and adaptable to real life.”— David Kim, V.P, United One (Group) America, IncA Vision for Scalable Global GrowthBuilding on its CES 2026 recognition, United One (Group) America, Inc plans to expand UOG’s global presence by delivering scalable wearable wellness solutions that support both performance and recovery across industries and lifestyles.For more information, visitSOURCE: United One (Group) America, IncMedia Contact:David Kim, V.PUnited One (Group) America, IncEmail: contact@uohealthcare.comWebsite: https://uohealthcare.com YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@UOhealthcare Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/uo_healthcare/ David KimUnited One Group America+1 866-342-7969contact@uohealthcare.com

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