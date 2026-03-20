HILL FARRER PARTNER DANIEL MCCARTHY RECOGNIZED AS TOP BANKRUPTCY & RESTRUCTURING LAWYER IN 2026 BY LAWDRAGON

Daniel McCarthy

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP announced today that Partner Daniel McCarthy has once again been named to the 2026 Lawdragon “500 Leading Global Bankruptcy & Restructuring Lawyers” guide. He was also selected in 2025. Featured lawyers are identified through Lawdragon’s rigorous selection process, combining extensive research and peer vetting. “These are the advisors who can keep their cool for companies, investors, governments and others on the fiscal precipice,” states the publisher.“We are incredibly proud to see Dan recognized once again for his exceptional work in bankruptcy and restructuring,” says Managing Attorney Dean Dennis . “This honor is a testament to Dan’s unwavering commitment to his clients and his ability to navigate the most complex and high-stakes legal challenges with both strategic precision and aggressive advocacy.”McCarthy is a seasoned business litigator with a proven track record of acting as lead counsel in hundreds of cases across state, federal and bankruptcy courts. Specializing in complex real estate lawsuits, partnership disputes and asset recovery, he is particularly recognized for his skill in pursuing fraudulent transfers to protect creditor interests. McCarthy’s deep technical expertise is complemented by extensive experience before the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals and the Bankruptcy Appellate Panel for the Ninth Circuit. His relentless advocacy has earned him consistent professional acclaim, including long-standing recognition by Super Lawyers in the areas of Business Bankruptcy and Business Litigation.Beyond the courtroom, McCarthy serves as an editorial consultant for the Matthew Bender Practice Guide on California Debt Collection and Enforcement of Judgments and has dedicated over a decade of leadership to nonprofit boards, including serving as Chair of the Board for Notre Dame High School.

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