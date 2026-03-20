New AI-Powered Talent Concierge Exchange (TCX) to Revolutionize Speaker Booking

Talent Concierge Exchange Connie Pheiff, Founder, TCX Sally Allbright, Chief Experience Officer for TCX

Affordable, next-generation AI platform eliminates outdated booking friction, giving event planners more speed and talent more paid opportunities.

TCX is the platform event professionals, corporate organizers, and talent have been looking for; AI powers it, it's built for speed, increasing visibility, and creating real opportunities at scale.” — Connie Pheiff, Founder

NEW YORK CITY, ID, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pheiff Group, Inc., has officially launched Talent Concierge Exchange (TCX), an AI-powered platform designed to connect event planners with speakers, talent, and services, and provide talent with the opportunity to list themselves. Users can search a database of speakers using AI queries, browse categories such as Speakers, Services, and Eat & Drink, and book directly. At a time when the events industry is evolving rapidly, Talent Concierge Exchange answers the call for efficiency by introducing a smarter, faster, and more affordable solution to a process that outdated systems, endless email chains, and unnecessary gatekeeping have long slowed.

“Speaker booking has had issues for too long,” says Founder Connie Pheiff. “TCX does not replace agencies like our other company, Talent Concierge Artists Agency (TCAA), but provides additional options and opportunities; Talent Concierge Exchange is a platform that event professionals and corporate organizers (and talent) have been looking for. AI powers it, it's built for speed, and is designed to help everyone win,” continues Pheiff. “This is about removing friction, increasing visibility, and creating real opportunities at scale.”

Talent Concierge Exchange is not another crowded directory but a modern, conversion-focused booking system. It combines polished, outcome-driven speaker profiles, real-time availability, and a guided booking process that allows event planners to move from discovery to confirmation with clarity and confidence. Using intelligent AI integration, the platform enhances how planners find the right speaker by matching needs with expertise faster and more effectively, while keeping the booking process organized and efficient—the result: fewer delays, fewer surprises, and significantly more successful bookings.

Event planners can now browse by need, evaluate talent based on proven outcomes, and request or secure dates through a clean, streamlined workflow. Meanwhile, speakers and their teams maintain control, reduce administrative burden, and convert more inbound interest into confirmed engagements.

Unlike legacy agency models or expensive listing platforms, Talent Concierge Exchange is accessible, scalable, and results-driven, designed as a cost-effective, high-value investment for both talent and organizations. It delivers enterprise-level capability without the traditional complexity or price barriers. The platform serves two primary users:

- Talent (speakers, performers, celebrities) seeking greater visibility and more bookings.

- Event planners and organizations looking for efficient, reliable access to high-quality speakers.

With 24/7 support powered by AI chat and real human assistance via email, users receive both speed and service, without compromise.

“This is a New Era of visibility and opportunity,” says Sally Allbright, Chief Experience Officer. “It isn’t just about booking speakers, it’s about building influence, creating access, and scaling opportunity; we’ve created a system where the right people get seen, get chosen, and get booked—faster than ever before.”

Talent Concierge Exchange represents the next evolution of the speaking and events industry—where technology, strategy, and simplicity converge to deliver measurable results.

About Talent Concierge Exchange (TCX)

Talent Concierge® Exchange (TCX) is part of the Pheiff Group, Inc. portfolio of companies, including Talent Concierge® Artists Agency (TCAA). TCX is a next-generation platform that helps event planners discover, evaluate, and book guest speakers with clarity and speed. We combine polished talent profiles, real availability, and a streamlined booking flow to remove the friction that slows down great events. Learn more here.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.