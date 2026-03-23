Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys Open New Round Rock, TX Location

Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys: An award-winning law firm with 2,500 Five-Star Reviews and a deep community commitment. Karns & Karns founding partners, Mike Karns and Bill Karns, celebrate their sixth consecutive year (2021-2026) of being recognized by The Best Lawyers in America®.

Family-owned trial firm brings elite 18-wheeler, commercial accident, and survivor advocacy to the Austin metroplex.

Round Rock is a massive hub of activity and industry, and its residents deserve a law firm that treats them like neighbors, not just case numbers,” — Bill Karns

AUSTIN , TX, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys, a family-owned legal powerhouse with over $300 million recovered for the injured and the wronged, has officially announced the opening of its newest location in Round Rock, Texas. Serving as a primary strategic anchor for the Austin metropolitan area, this new office provides residents of Round Rock and the surrounding suburbs with direct access to elite, licensed Texas trial attorneys without the need to navigate downtown Austin traffic.An "Anchor" for Austin: Strategic Regional GrowthThe Round Rock expansion is part of a deliberate "anchor and pivot" strategy designed to bring high-level litigation resources to one of the fastest-growing regions in the United States. By establishing a dedicated presence in Round Rock, Karns & Karns provides a "war room" for clients outside the Austin city center, ensuring that victims of catastrophic accidents and institutional abuse have a local home base for their legal battles."Round Rock is a massive hub of activity and industry, and its residents deserve a law firm that treats them like neighbors, not just case numbers," said Bill Karns, founding partner. "Opening this office as an anchor for our Austin-area operations allows us to provide a more personalized, accessible experience for our clients while maintaining the aggressive, trial-ready resources of a national firm."The "Know Your Lawyer" Initiative: Trial Attorneys vs. Billboard MarketingIn a Texas legal market increasingly dominated by "billboard firms" and out-of-state marketing entities, Karns & Karns is prioritizing transparency. Many high-volume firms in hubs like Houston and Austin accept cases only to refer them to outside counsel for actual litigation."At Karns & Karns, we believe in a direct-advocacy model," said Mike Karns. "When a family chooses us, they work with their trial team from day one. We handle our own litigation in-house because the relationship built between an attorney and a client during the investigation is what ultimately wins the case in the courtroom. We encourage every potential client to ask: 'What is the name of the licensed Texas attorney who will actually go to court for me?' At our firm, that answer is clear."Division I: Personal Injury & Catastrophic Accident LitigationThe Round Rock office features a dedicated division focused on high-stakes accident reconstruction and litigation. The firm specializes in:18-Wheeler & Semi-Truck Accidents: Holding national carriers accountable for safety violations, driver fatigue, and improper maintenance.Commercial Vehicle & Delivery Truck Crashes: Aggressive advocacy for accidents involving corporate fleets, including Amazon, UPS, and FedEx, and their "last-mile" delivery contractors.Car, Motorcycle, and Rideshare Accidents: Trial-ready representation for high-impact collisions on the I-35 and local thoroughfares.Construction Site & Scaffolding Injuries: Holding developers and contractors accountable for safety failures and structural collapses.Division II: Sexual Abuse & Institutional AdvocacyRecognizing the sensitive nature of abuse claims, Karns & Karns maintains a separate, trauma-informed division that handles cases with total confidentiality and expert trial skill. This department focuses on:Rideshare Sexual Abuse: Pursuing justice for survivors of misconduct and assault in Uber and Lyft vehicles.Workplace Sexual Abuse & Harassment: Holding employers and corporations accountable for systemic failures and professional misconduct.Foster Care & Institutional Negligence: Representing survivors of abuse within state-regulated systems and private facilities.Juvenile Detention Center Abuse: Specialized litigation for misconduct and safety failures within youth detention facilities.The Karns & Karns No-Fee GuaranteeA cornerstone of the firm’s mission is ensuring that justice is accessible to everyone, regardless of their financial status. Karns & Karns operates on a strict No-Fee Guarantee:Zero Upfront Costs: The firm advances 100% of the costs for investigations, expert witnesses, accident reconstruction, and court filings.No Pay Unless We Win: Clients pay zero out-of-pocket expenses. The firm only receives a fee if a successful financial recovery is secured.About Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys:Karns & Karns is a family-owned law firm with a national reputation for trial excellence. With over 2,500 five-star reviews and a "Trial-First" approach, the firm specializes in 18-wheeler accidents, commercial vehicle litigation, and institutional sexual abuse. By handling cases in-house and refusing to function as a "referral mill," Karns & Karns ensures that every client receives the direct, licensed, and local expertise they deserve.Round Rock Office Location:1 Chisholm Trail Rd, Suite 450Round Rock, TX 78681(512) 402-5198

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