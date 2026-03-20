Avation Medical Announces Manish Vaishya, PhD as Chief Executive Officer; Closes Series D Financing

Avation strengthens leadership and secures funding to scale its innovative digital health and neuromodulation platform

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avation Medical , a global leader in treating bladder conditions with its innovative non-invasive neuromodulation technology, is pleased to announce a successful closing of Series D financing and is excited to appoint Manish Vaishya, PhD as Chief Executive Officer. Since co-founding Avation, Dr. Vaishya has led the company as Chief Technology Officer from inception of the Vivally System through multiple successful clinical trials, achieving ISO 13485 certification, FDA regulatory clearance of the Vivally System, ensuring commercial operational readiness, three rounds of funding and launch in the US market. He is a seasoned MedTech executive with over 25 years leading development and commercialization of innovative Class II and III medical devices and healthcare systems.With this new financing, and building on its past achievements and amazing story, Avation will aggressively pursue commercialization, reimbursement strategy, pipeline expansion, scaling up and expanding markets, with the goal to help the hundreds of millions of patients worldwide. Avation Medical’s Vivally System is a wearable closed-loop, at-home neuromodulation therapy and digital health system to treat patients with overactive bladder symptoms including urge urinary incontinence and urinary urgency, offering a drug-free, non-surgical treatment option to patients.About Avation Medical and the Vivally® System Avation Medical is an innovative neuromodulation and digital health company with a mission to make non-invasive therapy accessible to patients across a variety of clinical conditions. The company’s Vivally System is the only FDA-cleared physiologic closed-loop neuromodulation, at-home wearable device to treat symptoms of overactive bladder, including urge urinary incontinence and urinary urgency. Combined with a mobile app and eDiary, Vivally safely delivers effective therapy in just 30-minute therapy sessions. Vivally is available by prescription in the U.S. For more information, visit Avation.com or call 888.972.5694

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.