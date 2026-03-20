Kansas Signs HB 2299, Reducing Student Screen Exposure and Chronic Disease Risk

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- End Chronic Disease today applauds Governor Laura Kelly for signing House Bill 2299 into law, establishing statewide policies to limit student use of personal electronic devices during the school day. Kansas Senate Majority Leader Chase Blasi (R-Wichita), who championed the legislation, and other legislative leaders advanced the bill through the legislature, helping align school environments with evidence-based strategies to prevent chronic disease beginning in childhood.HB 2299 represents a significant step in addressing the root causes of chronic disease by targeting behavioral risk factors early in life. The legislation advanced with broad bipartisan support, reflecting growing consensus around the impact of excessive screen time on student well-being. While much of the public discussion around classroom cell phone policies has focused on academic performance, safety, and mental health, End Chronic Disease emphasizes the equally critical connection between excessive screen exposure in childhood and long-term chronic disease risk.“Childhood behaviors shape lifelong health outcomes,” said Kelly McKenna , CEO of End Chronic Disease. “By reducing unnecessary screen exposure during the school day, Kansas is taking an important, evidence-based step toward addressing upstream drivers of chronic disease, such as weight gain, hormonal imbalance, insulin resistance, reduced social connection, and sleep disruption.”End Chronic Disease supported the legislation, including via formal testimony from pediatrician Dr. Tanya Altmann, highlighting research linking excessive screen use among children to adverse physical and behavioral health outcomes. Studies suggest that screen exposure, particularly during meals and throughout the school day, can contribute to increased caloric intake, disrupted circadian rhythms, reduced physical activity, and other factors associated with elevated long-term risk of cardiometabolic disease.The law requires students to store personal electronic devices in inaccessible locations for the duration of the school day—from the first bell to the final bell—helping create a more distraction-free learning environment while reducing continuous digital exposure.“We commend Senate Majority Leader Chase Blasi and Kansas lawmakers for their leadership in advancing this policy,” McKenna added. “Policies that reduce constant stress and distraction during the school day not only support learning—they also help reduce behavioral patterns that drive preventable long-term health risks and erode the quality of life that every Kansan deserves. This is not just an education policy; it is a meaningful public health intervention. If we are serious about reversing record high rates of childhood chronic disease, we must align school environments with what science tells us about healthy development.”Kansas joins a growing number of states advancing policies that support healthier school environments and prioritize prevention, including states across the political spectrum where End Chronic Disease is actively working on a range of initiatives to improve school meal quality, promote physical activity, and reduce harmful exposures. End Chronic Disease remains committed to working with policymakers nationwide to advance solutions that improve nutrition, increase physical activity, reduce harmful environmental exposures, and address behavioral risk factors beginning in childhood.About End Chronic DiseaseEnd Chronic Disease is a nonpartisan non-profit organization working to eradicate chronic disease in America through education and advocacy rooted in empowerment and prevention. Through our efforts, we equip individuals to take control of their health and help build healthier, stronger communities.

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