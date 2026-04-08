MIDDLEBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maggie McFly’s® Announces Grand Opening of Port St. Lucie Location at Veranda Falls

Maggie McFly’s®, the celebrated restaurant group known for its extensive scratch-made menu and "something for everyone" philosophy, is officially opening its newest location in Port St. Lucie in late April 2026. Located at 662 S.E. Becker Rd, the restaurant brings a polished-casual atmosphere and a commitment to local partnerships to the heart of the Treasure Coast.

A Legacy of Quality and Community

Founded in 1993, Maggie McFly’s has built its reputation on a massive, chef-curated menu featuring over 150 dishes. Every item, from artisanal small plates to signature entrees, is prepared fresh and from scratch daily. By prioritizing locally sourced ingredients from Florida purveyors, the brand ensures that each meal supports the community it serves.

The expansion into Port St. Lucie is a deeply personal milestone for the company. The move was inspired by longtime executive managers Don and Maria, who sought to relocate to the area to be closer to family. Rather than part ways with two key leaders, Founder Ray Harper chose to grow the brand alongside them. Following a successful debut in Boca Raton, this second Florida site allows the team to establish deep roots in a city defined by its vibrant energy and rapid growth.

The Veranda Falls Experience

The Port St. Lucie Maggie McFly’s location was specifically selected for its striking aesthetic and accessibility. Situated at the Shoppes at Veranda Falls, the restaurant features a signature waterfall entrance that creates an immediate sense of refined relaxation. Its proximity to the highway makes it a convenient destination for local residents and travelers alike seeking an elevated dining experience without the pretense.

“We don’t just open restaurants in communities; we strive to become an essential part of them,” says Founder Ray Harper. “Port St. Lucie has welcomed us with incredible enthusiasm, and we look forward to providing a unique space where every guest, regardless of their palate or the occasion, finds exactly what they’re looking for.”

A "Listening First" Approach

In place of traditional opening festivities or giveaways, Maggie McFly’s has adopted a "listening first" strategy. The team intends to spend the initial weeks gathering guest feedback to tailor future events, specials, and promotions to the Port St. Lucie community's specific preferences.

Hours of Operation

-Mon - Thu: 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

-Fri - Sat: 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM

-Sun: 10:00 AM - 11:00 PM (Brunch served 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM)

--Note: The kitchen closes one hour prior to the restaurant.

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About Maggie McFly’s®

Maggie McFly’s® is a polished-casual eatery and bar dedicated to providing a unique food-and-beverage experience. With a focus on scratch-made dishes, an innovative bar set up featuring small-batch spirits, and an inclusive menu that accommodates various dietary needs, Maggie McFly’s has become a household name for those who value variety and quality. Eat. Drink. Be Unique.

For more information, please visit www.maggiemcflys.com.

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