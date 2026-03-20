National Park Week 2026 Celebrates America’s Story

WASHINGTON -- The Department of the Interior today announced National Park Week will take place Aug. 22–30, celebrating the 110th birthday of the National Park Service and the 250th anniversary of American independence.

Thanks to President Donald J. Trump’s Executive Order 14189, Celebrating America’s 250th Birthday, this weeklong celebration will feature hundreds of programs, family activities and patriotic events across the country under the theme “Celebrate America’s Story.” Entrance fees will be waived nationwide on Aug. 25 in honor of the National Park Service’s 110th birthday, inviting visitors to experience the places that define the nation’s heritage.

“America’s national parks preserve the places where our nation’s story was written and where it continues to inspire future generations,” said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. “As we celebrate the 110th birthday of the National Park Service and mark the 250th anniversary of American independence, the Trump administration invites everyone to visit their national parks and experience the history, beauty and spirit that make our country exceptional.”

“America’s 433 national parks tell the story of the United States — from the battlefields where the nation was forged, to the landscapes that shaped our identity, to the historic sites that honor the people and events that built the country,” said National Park Service Comptroller, Exercising the Delegated Authority of the Director, Jessica Bowron.

During National Park Week, parks across the nation will host patriotic programs, guided tours, educational exhibits and family activities that connect visitors to America’s past, present and future.

The celebration begins Aug. 22 with National Junior Ranger Day, when young visitors can take part in hands-on activities, learn about America’s parks and earn their official Junior Ranger badges.

On Aug. 25, the National Park Service’s birthday, entrance fees will be waived for U.S. residents at parks that normally charge them, making it easier than ever for families to explore the country’s most iconic landscapes and historic places.

From sunrise hikes to star-filled night skies, from historic battlefields to breathtaking natural wonders, there is a park and a story waiting for every visitor during National Park Week.

Celebrating Our Nation’s 250th Anniversary

The National Park Service is playing a major role in commemorating the 250th anniversary of American independence, helping Americans reflect on the nation’s history and celebrate its enduring promise.

These efforts support Executive Order 14189, Celebrating America’s 250th Birthday, issued by President Donald J. Trump, which calls for “a grand celebration worthy of the momentous occasion of the 250th anniversary of American Independence on July 4, 2026.”

Throughout the year, national parks will host hundreds of special programs, commemorations and exhibits tied to the founding of the United States, including events at many of the historic places where America’s story began.

National Park Week offers a special opportunity for Americans to gather in these iconic places and celebrate the nation’s heritage during this historic anniversary year.

For more information about National Park Week events, visit www.nps.gov.