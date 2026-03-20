Interior Generates over $163 million from National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska Oil and Gas Lease Sale

The Department of the Interior held a landmark oil and gas lease sale today for the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska, resulting in 187 leases and $163,696,722 in total receipts. The sale, which was the first for the reserve since 2019 and the first under President Donald J. Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act, made history for the leasing program in the 23-million-acre National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska, with the most revenue generated ever, the most tracts receiving bids and the second most acreage sold in a single sale.

“Today’s lease sale underscores the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska’s vital role in strengthening America’s energy security while fueling economic growth across Alaska,” said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. “The Reserve was created to support our nation’s energy needs, and this successful sale demonstrates what’s possible when we align responsible development with that original purpose. Revenues from these leases will help bolster local communities, create good‑paying jobs, and ensure that Alaska continues to be a cornerstone of America’s domestic energy production.”

The Bureau of Land Management offered 625 tracts across approximately 5.5 million acres for bid in today’s sale. In response, 11 companies submitted bids on 187 tracts covering 1,334,967 acres.

The State of Alaska will receive nearly $82 million, 50 percent of the bid receipts. A portion of those proceeds benefit North Slope communities through the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska Impact Mitigation program.

Since January 2025, the Bureau of Land Management has been expeditiously implementing direction to unlock the reserve’s energy potential through Executive Order 14153, Secretary’s Order 3422 and the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. Actions taken include the rescission of the 2024 rule that restricted leasing and development in the reserve, withdrawal of three policy documents that sought to unnecessarily expand limitations in special areas, and approval of an updated Integrated Activity Plan that reopens nearly 82 percent of the reserve to oil and gas leasing.

Under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, the Bureau of Land Management must hold at least five lease sales in the reserve by 2035, each offering no fewer than four million acres.