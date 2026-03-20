EB5AN Announces Launch of Lakeview Landing Rural EB-5 Project in Granbury, Texas

The 289-unit multifamily apartment community in Granbury, Texas qualifies as a rural Targeted Employment Area under the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EB5AN, an EB-5 investment fund manager and regional center operator, announced today the launch of Lakeview Landing, a rural EB-5 project located in Granbury, Texas Lakeview Landing is a 289-unit market-rate multifamily apartment community within a 48-acre master-planned mixed-use waterfront development. The project qualifies as a rural Targeted Employment Area (TEA) under the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022 (RIA), which makes the project eligible for the $800,000 minimum investment threshold, priority Form I-526E processing, and the rural EB-5 set-aside visa category. The project follows the same structure as EB5AN’s Boynton Beach Multifamily, Terra Ceia Multifamily, and Brandon Multifamily projects, each of which has received Form I-956F approval from USCIS.“Lakeview Landing is a multifamily rural EB-5 project with a waterfront location and a structure that is identical to several prior approved projects,” said Sam Silverman, managing partner of EB5AN. “The project’s rural TEA designation, developer track record, and investor protections are all key features we look for when bringing a project to market.”Under the RIA, rural TEA designation carries several program-level implications for EB-5 investors. Investors in rural TEA projects may participate at the $800,000 minimum investment level and receive priority processing of their Form I-526E petitions. Rural EB-5 investors also have access to the 20% of annual EB-5 visas reserved for rural projects under the RIA, which can reduce visa waiting times for investors from countries with high EB-5 demand.“The project includes three investor protections that are not standard across all EB-5 offerings: an I-526E approval refund guaranty, a job creation guaranty, and a construction completion guaranty,” said Mike Schoenfeld, managing partner of EB5AN. “These features are intended to address both immigration and financial risk for participating investors.”Lakeview Landing is developed by Realty Capital Residential, whose experience includes more than 2,000 completed and in-process multifamily units with a total cost of over $500 million. The project will consist of four four-story residential buildings. Planned amenities within the broader mixed-use development include a clubhouse, pool, fourth-floor sky lounge overlooking Lake Granbury, co-working spaces, fitness facilities, pickleball courts, a two-acre riverfront park, a marina, restaurants, and retail space. The property is located within walking distance of national retailers including Walmart, Home Depot, and Starbucks, and is a five-minute drive from Historic Downtown Granbury. USA Today has recognized Granbury as Best Historic Small Town and Best Summer Weekend Escape.About the EB-5 ProgramCreated in 1990, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa has long served as a gateway to the United States for foreign nationals, including those living abroad and those on nonimmigrant visas such as H-1B, L-1, or F-1. The program has generated billions in foreign direct investment and created hundreds of thousands of U.S. jobs over the last three decades.About EB5ANEB5AN is an EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy that has facilitated over $1 billion of investment through the EB-5 program. The firm’s projects represent a total development cost of more than $7 billion. EB5AN has served over 2,700 investors from more than 70 countries.

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