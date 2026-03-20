Commissioner Sid Miller Announces Texas Department of Agriculture Will Not Observe Cesar Chavez Day

AUSTIN — Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller today announced that the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) will not observe Cesar Chavez Day as an agency holiday, citing both the agency’s commitment to uninterrupted service for Texas producers and the growing controversy surrounding Cesar Chavez’s legacy, including his record on agricultural policy and labor practices. Commissioner Miller also praised Governor Greg Abbott for taking action to remove the holiday from official state observance.

“Here in Texas, agriculture doesn’t take a day off, and neither do we,” Commissioner Miller said. “Our farmers and ranchers are working sunup to sundown, and the Texas Department of Agriculture is going to be right there with them. Texas won’t bow to the woke left’s narrow view of our history.”

Commissioner Miller commended Governor Abbott’s leadership in reevaluating state-recognized holidays in light of new information and evolving public concerns.

“I want to thank Governor Abbott for showing strong, common-sense leadership on this issue,” Miller said. “He made it clear that Texas is going to prioritize values that reflect integrity, accountability, and respect for the people who keep this state running. That’s what Texas expects.”

Commissioner Miller pointed to mounting national scrutiny over Chavez’s legacy, including serious allegations about his personal conduct that have led organizations across the country to reconsider public celebrations tied to his name.

“These are serious and disturbing issues that people are right to take a close look at,” Miller said. “When you combine recent developments with his actual record on agriculture, it raises real questions about whether this is someone the state should be officially celebrating.”

Miller noted that Chavez’s approach to agricultural labor and policy was often controversial within the farming community itself. His leadership of the United Farm Workers included aggressive boycott strategies that targeted American growers, including family farms, and at times disrupted domestic agricultural markets. These tactics put strain on producers already operating on thin margins and contributed to instability across agricultural sectors.

“Texas farmers and ranchers know what it means to operate on razor-thin margins while dealing with weather, input costs, and global competition,” Miller said. “Texas agriculture is built on hard work, respect, and forward-thinking leadership,” Miller said. “We’re focused on policies that strengthen our producers, support our workforce, and keep American agriculture competitive, not on revisiting divisive chapters from the past.”

The Texas Department of Agriculture will remain fully operational on March 31, continuing to provide critical services to producers, agribusinesses, and rural stakeholders across the state, including regulatory support, disaster response coordination, and promotion of Texas-grown products through GO TEXAN.

“Agriculture is a 24/7 job,” Miller added. “And in Texas, we’re going to keep showing up and getting the job done.”