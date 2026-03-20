Epoch Concepts Recognized with 2025-2026 Elastic Deal Reg Superstar Partner Award – U.S. Public Sector

Elastic 2025 Partner Award Epoch Concepts

LITTLETON, CO, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Epoch Concepts, LLC, a leading provider of IT solutions and services to the U.S. federal government, enterprises, and systems integrators, has been recognized as the recipient of the 2025-2026 Elastic Deal Reg Superstar Partner Award – U.S. Public Sector. The recognition was presented during ELASTIC{ON} ENGAGE at Elastic’s Public Sector Summit in Washington, D.C., on 19 March 2026.The 2025-2026 Elastic Partner Awards – U.S. Public Sector honor top-performing partners who have demonstrated technical excellence, local market impact, and customer-centric innovation across AI, Search, and data-driven transformation.“Being recognized as a Deal Registration Superstar by Elastic is a testament to the strength of our partnership and our team’s commitment to consistently uncovering new opportunities, protecting pipeline, and driving meaningful growth,” said Marcus Smiley, Epoch Concepts CEO and Founder. “Together with Elastic, we’re helping public sector customers solve complex data challenges while delivering measurable impact through a strong, collaborative go-to-market approach.”Winners of the 2025-2026 Elastic Partner Awards – U.S. Public Sector were recognized across multiple categories reflecting the diverse ways partners drive value for customers and the Elastic ecosystem.This award recognizes Epoch Concepts’ ability to consistently leverage the deal registration program to uncover new opportunities, protect pipeline, and drive strong revenue growth with Elastic.“We’re proud to recognize the public sector partners across the Americas who have set a high standard for mission delivery and technical execution over the past fiscal year,” said Darryl Peek, Vice President, Partner Sales, Public Sector, Elastic. “These partners are helping government organizations modernize how they collect, analyze, and act on data — strengthening threat detection, improving operational visibility, and accelerating response in complex environments. Their work reflects the expertise and discipline required to support critical government missions.” Learn more about the 2025-2026 Elastic Partner Awards – U.S. Public Sector and the complete list of categories, winners and finalists.About Epoch ConceptsEpoch Concepts, LLC is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business and trusted value-added reseller, delivering mission-ready IT solutions to government agencies, commercial enterprises, and systems integrators. Specializing in cutting-edge technologies, from storage and infrastructure to cybersecurity, cloud, and hyperconverged solutions, Epoch Concepts delivers future ready integrated systems that empower customers to make faster decisions, strengthen mission readiness, and operate securely in any environment. Learn more at https://www.epochconcepts.com

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