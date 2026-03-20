FROM SIRENS TO SCRAP: JUNK.COM BRINGS A DIFFERENT KIND OF BIG TRUCK ENERGY TO MIAMI’S TOUCH-A-TRUCK EVENT

Families gather around the Junk.com truck at Miami International Mall’s Touch-A-Truck event, where kids and parents alike explored the vehicle up close, met the team, and learned how junk removal plays a key role in helping communities clean up, recycle,

Families Got Up Close with the Machines That Keep Cities Moving, Including One That Helps Clear the Way

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At an event built around horsepower, hydraulics, and hands-on exploration, one truck stood out not for what it carries in, but for what it takes away.

During the fourth annual Touch-A-Truck event at Miami International Mall on March 14, families climbed aboard fire engines, explored military vehicles, and got behind the wheel of construction equipment. Among the lineup of heavy hitters, Junk.com of Miami's signature junk truck offered a different kind of fascination…one rooted in transformation.

While kids honked horns and tested out driver’s seats across dozens of vehicles, the Junk.com truck sparked curiosity in a different way: What happens after the mess? Where does it all go?

“It’s easy to get excited about the big trucks you see every day such as fire trucks, dump trucks, construction vehicles,” said Nicole Turturici, CEO of Junk.com. “But our truck represents the next step. We’re the ones who come in after the project, after the move, after the clean-out, helping people reset and start fresh.”

Throughout the event, families stopped by the Junk.com truck to explore the cab, meet the team, and learn how the company helps homeowners and businesses remove unwanted items quickly and responsibly. For many kids, it was their first introduction to the idea that not all trucks build or respond; some help clear, recycle, and restore.

Set against a backdrop of sirens, engines, and oversized wheels, the event delivered exactly what it promised: a hands-on, high-energy experience for kids of all ages, including plenty of adults who couldn’t resist climbing aboard.

Junk.com’s presence added a practical, real-world dimension to the lineup, connecting the excitement of big machines with the everyday ways they serve communities behind the scenes.

Because sometimes, the most important trucks aren’t the ones that arrive first; they’re the ones that help you move forward.

About Junk.com

Junk.com is a nationwide provider of residential and commercial junk removal services, offering same-day service in markets across the United States. The company emphasizes responsible disposal practices, including donation and recycling, to minimize environmental impact. Junk.com supports homeowners, businesses, and large-scale projects by simplifying the decluttering process. More information is available at www.Junk.com.

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