HACC and USI Partner to Strengthen the Region’s Drone Workforce, With New Certification Programs Launching This April

Mike Corradino and USI @ HACC Program Manager, John Easter, Shake Hands at HACC's Harrisburg Campus USI Fast Track Drone Program Students Showcase UAS Technology after an In-Person Flight Training Student inspects the UAS ahead of flight operations

Collaborative initiative addresses growing employer demand and prepares Central Pennsylvania for the next decade of aviation innovation

By partnering with USI, we’re ensuring individuals in our region have access to high-quality aviation-based training that prepares them for in-demand career opportunities in emerging technologies.” — Mike Corradino, executive dean, School of Science and Mathematics at HACC

HARRISBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HACC, Central Pennsylvania’s Community College (HACC), and Unmanned Safety Institute (USI) today announced a new strategic partnership designed to expand professional unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) training across Central Pennsylvania. This joint initiative reflects a shared commitment to strengthening the region’s workforce and supporting industries that are rapidly adopting drone technology for critical and day-to-day operations.

Beginning April 13, 2026, HACC will start offering USI’s aviation-grade UAS certification courses and workshops, providing students, adult learners, and working professionals with access to industry-recognized training and safety education.

The partnership comes at a time when employers across public safety, construction, agriculture, utilities, and infrastructure sectors are integrating drones at an accelerated pace. As organizations rely more heavily on UAS for inspection, mapping, emergency response, and data collection, the need for certified, skilled operators and maintenance technicians continues to grow.

“HACC is committed to aligning our workforce programs with the skills employers need now and in the future,” said Mike Corradino, executive dean, School of Science and Mathematics at HACC. “By partnering with USI, we’re ensuring individuals in our region have access to high-quality aviation-based training that prepares them for in-demand career opportunities in emerging technologies.”

USI’s curriculum is aligned to ASTM International standards for both remote pilot training and for maintenance technician training. Nationally recognized for its emphasis on operational safety and regulatory compliance, USI provides professional pathways for individuals seeking to upskill or enter the drone industry for the first time.

“As drone adoption expands across the northeast, communities need training that is built on aviation standards, with recognized certifications to validate knowledge and skills,” said Josh Olds, President and CEO at USI. “HACC’s reach, reputation, and commitment to workforce development align perfectly with the level of professional UAS education we deliver, and we’re excited to begin this collaboration.”

PROGRAMS COMING TO HACC

Beginning in April 2026, HACC will offer:

• In-person Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Part 107 exam preparation workshops

• Accelerated Professional Remote Operator certification program

• UAS Maintenance Technician certification program

• Advanced Remote Operator skills development and certifications for complex operations, including Beyond-Visual-Line-of-Sight (BVLOS)

Learn more or enroll today by visiting https://www.flyusi.org/drone-program-hacc.

ABOUT HACC

HACC, Central Pennsylvania’s Community College, is the first and largest of Pennsylvania’s 15 community colleges. HACC offers approximately 100 career and transfer associate degree, certificate and diploma programs to approximately 12,000 students. Also, the College serves students at its Gettysburg, Harrisburg, Lancaster, Lebanon and York campuses; through virtual learning; and via workforce development and continuing education training. For more information on how HACC is uniquely YOURS, visit hacc.edu. Also, follow us on X (@HACC_info), follow us on Instagram (@HACC_edu), like us on Facebook (Facebook.com/HACC64) and use #HACCNews.

Media Contact: newsroom@hacc.edu

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