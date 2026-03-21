“Croatian Travel Blogger Helps American and British Tourists Plan the Perfect Trip to Croatia”

Founder of KarlaTypes.com reaches more than 600,000 annual views with her in-depth Croatia travel guides and itineraries.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Croatia is quickly becoming one of the top travel destinations for international visitors, and Croatian travel blogger Karla Spiranec is helping travelers from the United States and the United Kingdom plan their trips with confidence through her travel platform, KarlaTypes.com Karla, who is based in Zagreb and spends summers along the Croatian coast, founded KarlaTypes.com in late 2021 as a general travel blog. However, after noticing that many English-speaking viewers were specifically searching for information about Croatia, she shifted the blog’s focus toward creating comprehensive guides dedicated entirely to the country.Today, KarlaTypes.com provides detailed travel guides, curated itineraries, transportation advice, restaurant recommendations, and practical tips designed specifically for international travelers planning their first visit to Croatia.“The interest in Croatia among American and British travelers has grown significantly in recent years,” said Karla. “As a local, I wanted to create a resource that gives visitors clear and reliable information while helping them discover the country beyond the most obvious tourist spots.”Karla’s blog covers many of Croatia’s most visited destinations, including Dubrovnik, Split, Hvar, and Zagreb, while also highlighting lesser-known experiences across the country. Dubrovnik in particular has become a major focus of the site, with more than 60 dedicated articles covering everything from itineraries and day trips to restaurant recommendations and travel logistics.In addition to publishing travel content, Karla also offers personalized itinerary planning services for travelers who want expert guidance when organizing their trips. Through these custom services, she creates day-by-day itineraries and provides recommendations for accommodations, restaurants, tours, and day trips tailored to each client’s travel style.The platform has experienced rapid growth, reaching over 600,000 views in 2025, with the majority of views coming from the United States and the United Kingdom. With Croatia continuing to rise as a popular Mediterranean destination, Karla expects the audience to grow even further in the coming year.By combining local insight with practical travel planning tools, KarlaTypes.com has become a trusted online resource for English-speaking travelers preparing to visit Croatia.About Karla SpiranecKarla Spiranec is a Croatian travel blogger and founder of KarlaTypes.com, a travel website dedicated to helping American and British travelers explore Croatia. Based in Zagreb and spending summers along the Adriatic coast, she shares in-depth and up-to-date destination guides, itineraries, and travel planning resources designed to help international visitors experience Croatia with confidence.

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