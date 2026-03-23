K9 University Chicago Celebrates 12,000 Registered Clients and Over Three Decades of Welcoming Every Dog

Chicago's behavior-forward dog care facility marks a milestone built on inclusion, expertise, and the belief that no dog should be turned away

A lot of what we do is impulse control, redirection, and rewarding dogs for making better decisions. It's showing them what else they can be doing instead of reacting out of fear.” — Jonathan Polich, a lead trainer at K9U

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- K9 University Chicago (K9U), one of Chicago's largest and most trusted dog daycare, training, and boarding facilities, has reached a significant milestone: more than 12,000 registered clients served since its founding. With over 30 years in operation, a team of 40-plus dedicated staff members, and 130 to 140 dogs walking through its doors every day, K9U has cemented its position as the city's go-to destination for dog owners who expect more than basic pet care.The milestone reflects more than volume. It represents thousands of individual relationships built on a philosophy most facilities won't attempt: welcoming every dog, regardless of breed, age, temperament, or behavioral challenges. K9U's story began in 1992 when founder and owner Ruby Madrigal started caring for dogs out of a passion for helping animals find safe and loving homes. What began as a home-based pet sitting service for friends and family grew into a founding role with Chicago Canine Rescue, a nonprofit dedicated to helping dogs find forever homes, before evolving into the full-service facility that K9U is today."Every dog in Chicago deserves a safe place to play, learn, and grow," said Madrigal. "That belief has guided every decision we've made, from the services we offer to the dogs we accept. We don't turn dogs away. We meet them where they are."That commitment earned Madrigal the Illinois Rising Star Award from the U.S. Small Business Administration in 2019, an honor given to only two business leaders statewide each year.What distinguishes K9U from traditional daycares and boarding facilities is its willingness, and ability, to work with dogs that have been rejected elsewhere. Reactive dogs, anxious rescues, dogs with fear-based behaviors, senior dogs with special needs: K9U has built its reputation by saying yes when others say no.Jonathan Polich, a lead trainer at K9U, sees these cases firsthand. One of the most memorable involved Leavon, a rescued pit bull and amputee who had been through severe trauma before arriving at K9U after being expelled from another daycare for aggressive behavior."Leavon is one of the more special dogs I've ever worked with," said Polich. "He had social insecurities and fear-based reactions, but with patience, structured enrichment, and positive reinforcement, the corner turned pretty quickly. It's about evaluating correctly, not putting the dog in a position to fail, and giving them the time to trust."After a three-week board-and-train program, Leavon's owners saw a transformation. Elly, Leavon's owner, described the impact: "It's really changed our world having John involved. We can actually have people over. We can ride the elevator with him. He's still a little reactive, but we have it under control."Leavon's story is one of hundreds that underscore K9U's approach: behavioral expertise applied with empathy, not shortcuts.K9U operates one of Chicago's largest indoor and outdoor dog campuses from its East Garfield Park facility, offering a comprehensive suite of services that includes enrichment-based daycare, overnight boarding, private and group training, board-and-train programs, grooming, and a dog shuttle service covering the greater Chicago area.The facility's structured care model is designed around behavioral intelligence. Small, temperament-matched play groups. Individualized enrichment activities. Guided rest periods. Daily report cards with photos and progress updates for every dog. It is an approach that prioritizes emotional and mental development alongside physical activity."We don't just supervise dogs. We help them thrive through emotionally aware routines and training built by professionals," said Polich. "A lot of what we do is impulse control, redirection, and rewarding dogs for making better decisions. It's showing them what else they can be doing instead of reacting out of fear."K9U's impact is reflected in its community standing. The facility holds a 4.6-star average rating across more than 600 Google reviews, with over 150 reviews specifically naming individual staff members for exceptional, personalized care. Clients consistently highlight the "happy, tired dog" outcome, with dogs returning home mentally fulfilled and emotionally balanced, as a hallmark of the K9U experience.With the 12,000-client milestone behind it, K9U is focused on deepening its impact by expanding its training programs, strengthening community partnerships with rescue organizations and veterinary clinics, and continuing to set the standard for inclusive, behavior-informed dog care in Chicago."Reaching 12,000 clients isn't just a number for us," said COO Mariya Sergeeva. "It's 12,000 families who trusted us with someone they love. That trust is something we work to earn every single day, one dog, one relationship, one report card at a time."About K9 University ChicagoFounded in 1992, K9 University Chicago is a full-service dog daycare, boarding, training, and grooming facility located at 2945 West Lake Street in Chicago's East Garfield Park neighborhood. With over 30 years of experience, a staff of more than 40, and one of the city's largest indoor/outdoor dog campuses, K9U is built on the philosophy that all dogs, regardless of breed, age, or temperament, deserve expert, compassionate care. K9U specializes in enrichment-based daycare, behavior-forward training, and inclusive care for reactive, anxious, and special-needs dogs. Learn more at k9uchicago.com.

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