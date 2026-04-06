Canadian Seniors Leading Active Lifestyles: Balancing Adventure with Safety

Canadian seniors are embracing active lifestyles. With proper safety measures and tools like medical alerts, they can stay independent and protected.

CANADA, April 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Canadian seniors embrace more active, adventurous lifestyles, it is becoming increasingly important for those seniors to take measures to remain safe. This transition to more active living also comes at a time when Canada’s senior population is rapidly growing. Today, nearly one in five Canadians is 65 or older, a proportion that continues to grow as life expectancy increases and healthier lifestyles become more common. As a result, older adults are not only living longer, but also seeking to make those extra years more active and fulfilling.

Across the country, seniors are getting active by joining walking groups, participating in fitness classes, and travelling abroad. These activities support both physical and mental health, helping reduce the risk of chronic illness while also improving mood and overall quality of life.

However, there is still room for improvement when it comes to consistent physical activity for seniors. Only about 12% of Canadians aged 60 to 79 meet recommended physical activity guidelines, revealing a gap between interest in active living, and keeping up the habit. More broadly, only 46% of Canadian adults reach the recommended 150 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity per week.

At the same time, there is evidence of a gradual increase in active lifestyles among Canadian seniors. About 42% of Canadians aged 65 and older meet muscle-strengthening guidelines, which reflects a growing awareness of the importance of maintaining strength, balance, and mobility later in life. These efforts play an important role in maintaining independence and reducing health risks as people age.

As seniors become more active, safety remains an essential part of the conversation. Falls continue to be a leading concern, representing the primary cause of injury-related hospitalizations among older Canadians, with related deaths rising by more than 50% between 2017 and 2022. Seniors who engage in active living should take steps to ensure they remain safe in case of an accident or fall.

As awareness around active aging grows, so does the importance of having practical safety supports in place. In addition to taking safety measures when engaging with physical activity, tools, such as a medical alert device, can provide an added layer of security, particularly for seniors who live independently or engage in activities outside the home. These devices enable users to quickly access help in the event of a fall or emergency, supporting confidence and peace of mind while staying active.

Life Assure, a Canadian provider of medical alerts, encourages seniors and their families to view safety not as a limitation, but as an enabler of independence. When paired with an active lifestyle, resources like medical alert devices can help ensure that seniors can explore, stay connected, and participate in daily activities with greater confidence.

Communities and organizations across Canada continue to expand programs that support active aging, from local fitness initiatives to travel and recreation services tailored to older adults. Together with accessible safety tools, these efforts aim to remove barriers and empower seniors to remain engaged in the activities they enjoy.

As Canada’s senior population continues to grow, the definition of aging is evolving. Older adults are increasingly choosing lifestyles that prioritize movement, exploration, and connection, demonstrating that with the right balance of activity and safety, later life can be vibrant and fulfilling.



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