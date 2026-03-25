DogTag Dog Daycare Outlines Weekday Hours, Evaluation Process and Boarding Services in Superior, Colorado

DogTag Dog Daycare

Facility near U.S. 36 in Superior outlines flexible weekday hours, evaluation process for new dogs, and boarding services serving nearby communities.

We built DogTag so pet parents can focus on their day knowing their dog is happy, safe, and actually having fun.” — Chris Nunes

SUPERIOR, CO, CO, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DogTag Dog Daycare, located at 7440 Marshall Road near Highway 36 and the US-36 BikeWay, is providing updated information regarding its weekday dog daycare scheduling, new dog evaluation process, and overnight boarding services for local pet owners.

Operating in a converted residence designed for comfort and low-stress environments, DogTag Dog Daycare has been serving the Boulder County community since 2004. The facility primarily serves pet owners navigating the Boulder-Denver corridor, including residents of Superior, Louisville, Lafayette, Broomfield, South Boulder, Golden, Niwot, and Longmont.

To accommodate typical commuter schedules, the facility’s weekday operations include:

Morning Drop-off: 7:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

Evening Pick-up: 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Reservations: An integrated online booking system for easy scheduling.

Supervision: Carefully managed staff-to-dog ratios to ensure attentive care during group play.

Prioritizing safety and socialization, all new dogs must complete an evaluation process to determine their compatibility with group play before joining regular daycare sessions. The facility also offers overnight dog boarding for short trips, providing a familiar and routine-based environment for pets while their owners are away.

"We built DogTag so pet parents can focus on their day knowing their dog is happy, safe, and actually having fun," said Chris Nunes, owner of DogTag Dog Daycare. "Busy owners often need reliable options for their dogs during work hours or travel, and our process includes providing feedback on how each dog does during the day."

Pet owners searching for reliable dog daycare or boarding near Superior, Louisville, or Lafayette can find more information about the evaluation process and facility details online.

FAQ – Dog Daycare and Boarding in Superior, Colorado

Where is DogTag Dog Daycare located?

DogTag Dog Daycare is located at 7440 Marshall Road, Superior, CO 80027, conveniently situated near U.S. 36 and the US-36 BikeWay.

What are the weekday hours for dog daycare at DogTag Dog Daycare?

Weekday drop-off is available from 7:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., and pick-up is from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Does DogTag Dog Daycare require an evaluation for new dogs?

Yes, all new dogs undergo an evaluation to assess their social fit and ensure a safe environment for group play.

Is overnight dog boarding available near Highway 36 in Superior?

Yes, overnight boarding is offered for short trips in comfortable, low-stress kennels.

About DogTag Dog Daycare

DogTag Dog Daycare is widely recognized as one of Superior, Colorado's premier dog daycare and boarding facilities, providing premium care since 2004 with an emphasis on convenience, safety, and enrichment in a home-like environment. Located at 7440 Marshall Road near Highway 36, DogTag serves Superior, Louisville, Lafayette, Broomfield, Arvada, Boulder County, and the surrounding areas. Tails Wag When Dogs Play Tag.

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