Job Research Foundation Awards Grant to UNC Chapel Hill Doctor to Advance Research into Job Syndrome, a Rare Disorder

Job Research Foundation offers grants for research into the rare disease.

Since 2019, the Job Research Foundation has supported 17 scientific research projects worldwide investigating the rare disorder known as Job Syndrome.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Job Research Foundation was established to underwrite research into Job Syndrome, also known as Autosomal Dominant Hyperimmunoglobulin E Syndrome (AD-HIES), a rare multisystem immunodeficiency disorder. The Foundation’s main goal is to help advance research to improve treatments for patients suffering from the disease and eventually find a cure for Job Syndrome.This year’s recipient, Dr. Gang Chen of UNC Chapel Hill, will receive a two-year grant totaling $200,000. The title of Dr. Chen’s research project is "Targeting Notch Pathway Dysregulation to Restore Airway Ciliogenesis and Mucociliary Defense in Job Syndrome."Since 2019, the Job Research Foundation has funded 17 scientific research projects . The scientists hail from Australia, Germany, Spain, the US, the UK, and Denmark. Additionally, the researchers are from prestigious institutions including the Garvan Institute, Helmholtz Zentrum München, Hospital Infantil Universitario, Rockefeller University, Massachusetts General/Harvard Medical School, University of Newcastle, University of Pennsylvania, Boston Children’s Hospital, University of Freiburg, Columbia University, and the DHHS/NIH. A list of the researchers and their projects can be viewed here https://www.jobresearchfoundation.org/grant-recipients The Job Research Foundation will start accepting the next round of grant applications in July 2026. Applications can be found on the website here: https://www.jobresearchfoundation.org/grant-application-process Job Syndrome was discovered in 1966 and is found in males and females worldwide. Visit https://www.jobresearchfoundation.org for additional information.# # #

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