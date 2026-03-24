VHRP LIVE! Presents The Forgotten Victor Herbert — a Rare Classical Concert at the Église St-Jean-Baptiste in NYC

May 1st, Maestro Steven Byess Conducts the New Victor Herbert Orchestra inside the sanctuary of Église St-Jean-Baptiste The Forgotten Herbert, the May 1st concert takes place inside the beautiful sanctuary of Église St-Jean-Baptiste at 184 E. 76th Street at Lexington Ave.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Victor Herbert Renaissance Project LIVE! Presents“The Forgotten Victor Herbert” – classical gems penned 1883-1924featuring the New Victor Herbert OrchestraConducted by Maestro Steven ByessFriday, May 1st, 2026, 7:30PMÉglise St-Jean-Baptiste184 East 76th Street, at Lexington Ave., New York CitySubway: 6 (77th Street Station stop)Bus: BXM1, M102, M103, M72, M79-SBSMTA Metro North Train: Hudson River Line to Grand Central Station to No. 6 subway uptown Tickets from $35 - $100; $10 Students at https://vhrp-live.thundertix.com VHRP LIVE! is proud to present The Forgotten Herbert, on May 1st, 7:30PM at the National Landmark Église St-Jean-Baptiste, celebrating the musical genius of Victor Herbert, whose contribution to American music remains unparalleled. Victor Herbert was first and foremost a classical music composer but is known primarily for composing Babes in Toyland and other early Broadway musicals. Tonight, nine of his most grand orchestral works penned between 1883 and 1924 will be featured, performed by the 47-piece New Victor Herbert Orchestra, under the baton of Maestro Steven Byess, renowned Herbert conductor.The last time such a concert was produced in New York City was in 1933 when Harold Sanford (Herbert's Concert Master) and the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra appeared in Madison Square Garden to a sold-out audience. The program will showcase works written for the Pittsburgh Symphony and the Victor Herbert Orchestra. Thrill to Royal Sec, American Fantasia, Irish Rhapsody, the Columbus Suite, Auditorium Festival March and Suite of Serenades which preceded the debut of Gershwin's Rhapsody In Blue on February 12, 1924.The Program:American Fantasia (1893)Columbus Suite – Vision of Columbus (1893)Serenade Movement from Op 3 for Suite for Cello and Orchestra (1883)Irish Rhapsody (1892)Royal Sec (1885)Natoma Segment: Prelude to Act III (1909)PanAmericana (1901)Suite of Serenades (From the Historic Aeolia Hall Concert, 1924)Auditorium Festival March (1901)Special ticket rates are available for families who bring young people, ensuring the next generation is immersed in this rich musical legacy.The Victor Herbert Renaissance Project LIVE! is the world’s only company exclusively dedicated to restoring the popularity of the music of Victor Herbert. This Irish-German American cellist, composer, conductor, and orchestration legend was extremely prolific, producing 43 operettas, 2 operas, and innumerable compositions for orchestra, band, cello, violin, and piano. For more information visit www.vhrplive.org VHRP LIVE! is supported by generous funding from The Victor Herbert Foundation.

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