D&B Engineers and Architects Announces Three Promotions to Senior Vice President

Philip R. Sachs, P.E., Olga J. Mubarak, and Christopher Koegel, P.E., CCM advance to Senior Vice President positions at D&B Engineers and Architects.

Mr. Sachs, Ms. Mubarak and Mr. Koegel are great assets to the firm. Their expertise will help D&B push innovation forward, provide top-tier client service, and expand our technical capabilities.” — William “Bill” D. Merklin, P.E.

WOODBURY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As D&B Engineers and Architects commemorates six decades of innovation and excellence in engineering and architectural consulting, the firm is proud to announce three promotions to Senior Vice President:

• Philip R. Sachs, P.E. will take on the role of Senior Vice President of Water Supply

• Olga J. Mubarak will become Senior Vice President of Wastewater

• Christopher Koegel, P.E., CCM will advance to the position of Senior Vice President of Construction Management

Philip R. Sachs, P.E. has built a distinguished career in civil and environmental engineering. He provides comprehensive project leadership, spanning permitting, compliance, constructability, stakeholder engagement, and construction oversight. For almost 30 years, he has overseen multidisciplinary teams of engineers, architects, and inspectors, delivering complex infrastructure projects on time, within budget, and in alignment with strict regulatory and safety standards.

Olga J. Mubarak provides leadership in the overall management of the company’s day-to-day operations while managing projects within the Wastewater Collection/Treatment Division and overseeing the Architectural Division. In a career spanning over 30 years, she has established herself as a highly respected role model, mentor, and leader in the engineering community on Long Island.

Christopher Koegel, P.E., CCM oversees the Construction Management and Wastewater Divisions in addition to being a leader in the overall management of the company’s day-to-day operations. With more than 20 years of experience, Mr. Koegel’s depth of expertise and strategic planning has made him an integral leader at D&B and well-respected within the regional engineering/construction community.

William “Bill” D. Merklin, P.E., D&B President, states, “Mr. Sachs, Ms. Mubarak and Mr. Koegel are great assets to the firm. Together, their expertise and leadership will help D&B push innovation forward, provide top-tier client service, and expand our technical capabilities in current and future service areas.”

These leadership changes reflect D&B’s long-standing tradition of promoting from within, planning proactively for the future, and ensuring seamless continuity for both clients and employees. As the firm celebrates its 60th anniversary, it proudly honors the leadership, commitment, and expertise that continue to shape its success. New leadership and all members of the firm look forward to working with clients on new projects that will define the next era for the firm.

To learn more about D&B Engineers and Architects and employment opportunities, visit www.db-eng.com.

About D&B Engineers and Architects: For 60 years, D&B Engineers and Architects has been recognized as a regional industry leader and innovator that delivers sustainable, cost-effective engineering and environmental solutions. The firm’s professionals work with partners to develop creative and effective approaches for solving a wide array of challenges with a special emphasis on wastewater management, drinking water quality and supply, and environmental remediation. Headquartered in Woodbury, NY, the firm prides itself on implementing environmentally acceptable engineering solutions that offer safe and budget-conscious solutions for clients in the public and private sectors. For more information about the firm, visit www.db-eng.com.

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