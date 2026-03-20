This Spring Brings New Hope to the 35% of Adults Who Are Sleep Deprived

Expert tips for simple “Spring Cleaning” to restore rest and improve overall well-being

Sleep can be your sanctuary where your body, mind, heart and spirit are renewed” — Grace Dale

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the first day of spring arrives, bringing more daylight and the cheerful sound of morning birds, millions of adults are not waking refreshed — they’re beginning the day already exhausted, often suffering in secret. For the estimated 35% of adults worldwide struggling with sleep deprivation, the seasonal shift can intensify an already serious problem that affects their health, cognitive abilities, performance and overall well-being.Sleep researchers report that more than one-third of adults globally are failing to get sufficient rest, a growing issue driven by rising stress levels, constant digital stimulation, and the demands of overly full schedules.“The human mind is under more pressure than ever before, which is only made worse by increased uncertainty in the world today,” says Grace Dale, a sleep transformation guide and founder of AchievingSleep.com “When the mind does not turn off at night, especially because of worry and anxiety, it can lead to sleepless nights for many people.”While Spring is often associated with fresh energy and renewal, many individuals continue to feel the lingering effects of disrupted sleep, fatigue, and the pressures of modern life. This is exacerbated by what experts describe as “winter fatigue”—a buildup of low energy, mental strain, and inconsistent sleep patterns developed over the darker months of the year.The transition into Spring provides a natural opportunity to reset daily rhythms with renewed activity, connection to the outdoors, and more balanced patterns of wakefulness and rest. As part of this seasonal reset, small, practical steps can make a meaningful difference. Experts often recommend beginning with the sleep environment itself.Three Spring Cleaning Tips for a Sleep Sanctuary:1. RefreshSupport healthy rest by cleaning around the bed and dusting underneath, vacuuming the mattress, and opening windows to freshen the environment.2. RenewChanging bedding, refreshing pillows, and replacing items that no longer feel comfortable, can make the sleep experience more inviting and restorative.3. ReviveRemove items that no longer contribute to a sense of peace or comfort, allowing the bedroom to feel like a true sanctuary, a place to look forward to as a nightly retreat from the world.Experts emphasize that improving sleep does not require dramatic changes. Instead, consistent, small adjustments can have a cumulative effect on energy, mood, and overall well-being.As interest grows in practical ways to unwind and sleep more easily, supportive tools are also becoming more widely available. New platforms such as AchievingSleep.com, launched on the Spring Equinox, offer guided audio Sleep Solutions ™ programs designed to help individuals transition naturally into sleep in approximately 15 minutes. Unlike other sleep platforms that require monthly membership, AchievingSleep.com offers individual programs at $8 each that target specific causes of sleeplessness, such as stress, overthinking, anxiety, heartbreak, loneliness, etc.As the season turns and the natural world begins to renew itself, the opportunity for personal renewal is close at hand. “Sleep can be your sanctuary where your body, mind, heart and spirit are renewed,” says Dale. For many, this Spring may offer something simple, yet powerful:A fresh start—beginning with rest.

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