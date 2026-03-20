Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement actions with former employee of Ally Bank and former employee of Regions Bank
March 20, 2026
Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement actions with former employee of Ally Bank and former employee of Regions Bank
For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT
The Federal Reserve Board on Friday announced the execution of the enforcement actions listed below:
Consent prohibition against Lidia Estrada
Former employee of Ally Bank, Sandy, Utah
Falsification of documents in connection with request for increased compensation
Consent prohibition order against Brenda Fuson
Former employee of Regions Bank, Birmingham, Alabama
Misappropriation of customer funds
Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.
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