Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement actions with former employee of Ally Bank and former employee of Regions Bank

For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Friday announced the execution of the enforcement actions listed below:

Consent prohibition against Lidia Estrada

Former employee of Ally Bank, Sandy, Utah

Falsification of documents in connection with request for increased compensation

Consent prohibition order against Brenda Fuson

Former employee of Regions Bank, Birmingham, Alabama

Misappropriation of customer funds

Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.

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