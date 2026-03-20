The Bootlegger Revives a Gritty Prohibition Era Tale of Crime and Betrayal

The Bootlegger by J.T. Conroe

J. T. Conroe delivers a noir-inspired thriller set in Depression-era America, blending mob intrigue, mystery, and personal reckoning.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In The Bootlegger, author J. T. Conroe transports readers to 1936, deep within the turmoil of the Great Depression, where crime, loyalty, and betrayal collide in a hard-edged narrative rooted in historical realism. Drawing inspiration from classic noir storytelling, the novel presents a layered and suspenseful journey through the underworld of both Chicago and Butte, Montana.

The story follows Ed Egan, a grieving widower and trusted second-in-command within a Chicago Irish-American gang. Tasked by his boss and longtime friend, Egan returns to his hometown of Butte to investigate a troubling suspicion that a third partner in their criminal enterprise has been embezzling money. With orders to kill if the allegations prove true, Egan enters the situation expecting to clear his friend’s name, but quickly finds himself pulled into a far more complex web of deception.

Back in Butte, a city marked by economic hardship and vice, Egan reconnects with his past in unexpected ways. He encounters a former girlfriend from a powerful banking family, whose lingering presence reopens old wounds. She is convinced that her father’s death, long believed to be a suicide following the 1929 market crash, was in fact a murder. Reluctantly, Egan agrees to help her uncover the truth, adding another layer of danger to his already volatile mission.

As Egan navigates gambling dens, criminal networks, and long-buried secrets, he takes on the unfamiliar role of investigator in a city that shaped his early life. What begins as two separate inquiries soon converges into a single, high-stakes mystery that threatens to expose more than anyone involved is prepared to face. Conroe builds tension through sharp dialogue, atmospheric settings, and a protagonist caught between duty, memory, and survival.

Inspired in part by the tone and structure of classic crime fiction, including works like Red Harvest, the novel captures the essence of noir while maintaining a distinct voice. It explores themes of loyalty, corruption, and the consequences of past choices, all set against the backdrop of a struggling American landscape.

The book is ideal for readers who appreciate historical crime fiction, noir thrillers, and character-driven mysteries. Its blend of emotional depth and suspenseful storytelling offers a compelling experience for fans of the genre.

J. T. Conroe is an author with a strong command of historical detail and narrative tension. His writing reflects a deep appreciation for classic crime literature while delivering a fresh and engaging story.

The book is now available—secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/0iaA7to9

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