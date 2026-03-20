Jasper, GA (March 19, 2026) - At the request of the Jasper Police Department, GBI agents are investigating an officer involved shooting in Jasper, GA. Nicholas “Nic” Crews, age 34, of Marietta, GA, was injured during the initial shooting and later died. Lawrence Charles Michels, age 51, of Jasper, GA, was shot and killed in the incident. No officers were injured.

On March 17, 2026, at about 1:30 p.m., a shooting occurred inside the Veterans Affairs Clinic on East Church Street in Jasper, GA. Michels was at the clinic for a walk-in mental health consultation. Michels was inside the clinic when he shot Crews, who was employed as a Social Work Case Manager at the clinic.

Crews was taken to a trauma hospital, where he died on March 18, 2025.

After shooting the employee, Michels exited the clinic and encountered police officers and an armed civilian. Michels was armed with a handgun and exchanged gunfire with the officers and the civilian. Michels was hit by gunfire.

Michels was pronounced dead on scene.

Crews’ body will be taken to the GBI Crime Lab, where an autopsy will be performed.

Michels’ body will be taken to the GBI Crime Lab, where an autopsy will be performed.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Appalachian Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.